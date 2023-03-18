Slippery Rock Township supervisors this week approved a $23,750 bid from Pittsburgh-based Mackin Engineers and Consultants to conduct a load-bearing study at the Steel Rose Point Bridge.
The study is meant to determine whether the bridge is safe for foot, bicycle and golf cart traffic.
The Old Route 422 bridge has been closed for vehicle traffic for around 20 years and is closed for all traffic.
The Lawrence County commissioners allocated $15,000 from the county’s Marcellus Shale Impact Fee transportation funds for the study.
