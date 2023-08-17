Slippery Rock Township supervisors appointed Collin Fantaskey as an alternate sewage enforcement officer during their meeting Monday.
The supervisors also approved a resolution with Sheetz that the new store rebuilt in the township will no longer use New Castle Sanitation Authority sewage, but use its own sewage.
The existing Sheetz store, which was built in 1998 and straddles Slippery Rock and Shenango townships at Routes 422 and 388, will close Sept. 11. The gas station and convenience store will be demolished and rebuilt to look like Sheetz on Route 18 at Mitchell Road in Neshannock. The store will reopen on Feb. 15.
