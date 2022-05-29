George Threats Jr. never met his father.
But he recalls the moment when he understood that his dad was a hero.
Threats shared that story at the Lawrence County Memorial Day Program on Saturday. The event took place at the county honor roll, just below the courthouse.
Threats' father, 20-year-old George Edward Threats Sr., was the first soldier from Lawrence County to be killed in Vietnam. The younger Threats was just three days old at the time.
At age 6, he was taken to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. Seeing and touching his father's name on the wall, he began to cry. That, he said, is when 40 other veterans surrounded him, and wept along with him.
"None of them knew me, but they knew why I was there," Threats said when telling the story at a 2021 event at Cascade Park at which his family was formally honored with a memorial in Cascade Park, a shadow box and a flag. "That's when I knew my dad was a hero."
Saturday's event also included music by the New Castle High School Marching Band, a rifle salute by the New Castle Honor Guard, prayer from the Rev. Richard Stone and the singing of "God Bless America" by Shelby Nicholson.
The only hitch of the morning was the failure of the public address system, which forced speakers to shout their words to the crowd.
