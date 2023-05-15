Lincoln High School senior Hayden Slade is a National Merit Scholarship winner.
Slade was chosen as one of the 2,500 winners across the country from a pool of over 15,000 finalists. He will receive a $2,500 scholarship.
“It’s a huge honor to receive this,” Slade said. “I’m grateful for my teachers and my mentors.”
Slade was honored by the Ellwood City Area school board and Superintendent Dr. Wesley Shipley during the board’s meeting Thursday. Slade plans to attend the University of Notre Dame majoring in computer science with a minor in mathematics.
He thanked the board for recognizing him and thanked all his teachers at the district for pushing him to be his best and believing in him.
To qualify for the scholarships, Slade submitted details of his academic record, school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment and other honors and awards.
He also wrote an essay and provided SAT and ACT test scores.
“It’s definitely a big honor,” Slade said.
Slade is an Eagle Scout and the co-founder and co-director of Games to Give, a nonprofit that provides board games to children in need, deployed U.S. troops and cancer patients.
In addition to being a Merit Scholar, Slade also was a recipient of a $1,500 scholarship through the Ellwood City Area Historical Society, winning by writing an essay on immigration in Ellwood City.
Slade was also chosen as one of 150 Coca-Cola scholarship winners, receiving a $20,000 scholarship.
“He had to fill out a lengthy application, write an essay, and have multiple letters of recommendation. It also required a Zoom interview,” said Jen Slade, his mother. “As a winner, Coca-Cola flew him to Atlanta for a weekend (no parents allowed); they had a banquet, a day of leadership seminars, toured Coca-Cola, and performed a service project in Atlanta.”
