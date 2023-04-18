No air-conditioning at a high-rise apartment building is concerning residents after New Castle experienced unseasonably 80-degree days last week.
John Galazia, interim manager at Skyview Towers, had a simple explanation. Flipping from heat to central air-conditioning in the 12-story building at 219 N. Beaver St. isn't done until the end of April, nor is it a simple process.
“We have a chill system that reverses the water,” Galazia said. “We can't go air to heat and heat to air. When we get an unexpected hot day, that's (close to) when the system gets turned over from heat to air.”
Owned by Lawrence County Housing Authority, 55-year-old building has 114 apartments.
He explained there's a cleaning process that takes place, which takes a little time.
Had the air-conditioning been available last week, the heat would not be available this week when nighttime temperatures dipped into the lower 30s.
Resident Rose Hall, who for about 20 years has lived at Skyview Towers, said she has a window air-conditioning unit. On oxygen, Hall said she can't breathe when it gets too hot because she has a partial lung.
The 63-year-old, who lives on the second floor, said there was a woman gathering fans for residents last week.
First-floor resident Jack Adair isn't a fan of air-conditioning and didn't believe it was all that warm inside the building last week.
“I go get in the shade and I have a ceiling fan,” the 75-year-old said when it is warm. “I just like the wind that comes through my window.”
Dennis Pomatto, who lives on the sixth floor, said he also didn't notice it being all that warm.
“I have two fans,” the 66-year-old said. “I'm not that crazy about air-conditioning. I like to have fans.”
Galazia said long-time tenants know air-conditioning isn't available until late April. Although told, newcomers aren't always aware.
The Housing Authority of the County of Lawrence owns and operates Skyview Towers.
