CHAMPION, Pa. (AP) — Two people were taken to hospitals after a skier broke through a fence and went into a crowd at a western Pennsylvania ski resort over the weekend.
Officials said the accident happened Saturday at Seven Springs Mountain Resort on the last day of the annual end-of-the-season event.
Resort officials said in a statement that the last skier of the day in the pond skim event “lost control and skied off the course, broke through a fence and hit two spectators."
Officials said members of the resort's ski patrol “swiftly attended to them" and they were taken to local hospitals, where a report on their conditions wasn't immediately available.
“Our entire Seven Springs family extends our thoughts, prayers and support to all those involved,” the statement said.
