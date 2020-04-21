HARRISBURG — A sixth Lawrence County person died of COVID-19 while Pennsylvania added an additional 1,296 positive cases to bring the statewide total to 34,528, according to the state Department of Health.
Lawrence County increased one positive case to 60. Statewide, there were 360 new deaths reported among positive and probable cases, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 1,564. The department is continuing to work to increase the types of cases that are being added to our death case counts.
By zip code, Lawrence County's positive and negative case breakdown is as follows:
16101 (New Castle): 17 positive, 214 negative
16105 (New Castle): 10 positive, 91 negative
16156 (Volant): Between 1-4 positive, 11 negative
16116 (Edinburg): Between 1-4 positive, 11 negative
16112 (Bessemer): Between 1-4 positive, six negative
16172 (New Wilmington): Zero positive, zero negative
16142 (New Wilmington): Between 1-4 positive, 25 negative
16143 (Pulaski): Between 1-4 positive, 13 negative
16102 (New Castle): Between 1-4 positive, 29 negative
16141 (New Galilee): Zero positive, between 1-4 negative
16117 (Ellwood City): 16 positive, 102 negative
16157 (Wampump): Between 1-4 positive, 12 negative
16120 (Enon Valley): Zero positive, 10 negative
The Department of Health redacts information when positive or negative tests are four or below, listing those zip codes as only "between 1-4."
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 132,323 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
1 percent are aged 13-18;
Nearly 6 percent are aged 19-24;
Nearly 39 percent are aged 25-49;
Nearly 28 percent are aged 50-64; and
25 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.