Six awarded Gabriel scholarships

Six New Castle High School seniors are this year's recipients of the David Gabriel Scholarship Fund, established in memory of Gabriel, who died unexpectedly on May 28, 2019.
The scholarship fund was established by Greg DePorzio, who was a good friend of Gabriel, a lifelong sports enthusiast. Gabriel graduated from New Castle High School and Slippery Rock University.
Scholarship money for the fund in his memory has been raised through two annual golf outings, which have funded $5,000 scholarship awards to students in the New Castle High classes of 2020 and 2021.
A total of $60,000 was awarded in the two years.
This year's winners are: Logan Gibson, who plans to attend Allegheny College; Alison Lloyd, who plans to attend Chatham College; McKenzie Powers, planning to attend the University of Pittsburgh; Luke Bongivengo, who plans to attend the University of Alabama; Rachel Zona, who plans to attend Grove City College; and Anna Blundo, who will attend Duquesne University.
The awardees are chosen by a committee each year, based upon the students' academic excellence, leadership qualities, willingness to help those in need and ethical standards that mirrored that of Gabriel.
The scholarships were made possible by hard work from friends and family of David, and the support of the people of New Castle, DePorzio said. Joseph's wife, Vivian, will present the scholarships to the students during New Castle High School's senior recognition ceremony at 8 p.m. May 27.
This year's golf outing, the third annual David Gabriel Scholarship Fund Golf Scramble, is planned for Aug. 15 at Sylvan Heights golf course.
Coffee and doughnuts will be served to golfers at 8 a.m., and a shotgun start will follow at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served at the turn, and a steak dinner and complimentary beverages will be served after the outing.
Prizes will be awarded for the top three teams, the longest drive and the closest to the pin.
The cost is $85 per golfer and $340 per team.
Hole sponsorships are available for $100 each, and the signs with the sponsors' names will be placed at tee boxes.
The first 36 teams paid will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. To enter a team or to sponsor a hole, checks may bs sent to: The David Gabriel Scholarship Fund, 2215 Ellwood Road, New Castle, PA 16101.
More information about the scholarships and events is available by contacting DePorzio at (724) 730-8565, or by email at deporziogreg@gmail.com.
