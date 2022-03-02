FROM STAFF REPORTS
Three Youngstown and two Detroit area men were among six arrested Wednesday when narcotics agents seized quantities of drugs, guns and cash totaling more than $7,000 from an East Side apartment.
Officers of the Lawrence County Drug Task Force served a sealed search warrant on a rental unit on Lathrop Street around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. None of the six arrested has that apartment as their listed address. The 2 1/2-story house, a triplex, is owned by an out-of-town landlord, SLT Realty Trust, of Raleigh, North Carolina.
Facing charges as a result of the raid are Patrick William Hicks, 45, of Albert Street; Kavon Quilter, 18, and Tyran Martell Baskin, 32, both of Eastpointe, Michigan; and Jerimiah Brett Anthony Miller, 22, and Marquis Dashawn Garvin, 19, and Vincent Eugene Hill, 19, all of Youngstown.
According to a criminal complaint, officers upon entering the apartment building witnessed Garvin throwing a gun out of the bathroom window that landed on a rooftop below it. All six suspects were in the house and were arrested, and Hill was in a bathroom closet, police reported.
The police in addition to seizing the gun also reported that they confiscated a loaded Glock .45-caliber handgun, 86.1 gross grams of crystal methamphetamine, 12.9 gross grams of fentanyl, 82.7 gross grams of suspected crack cocaine, 8 unopened suboxone strips, a digital scale, a suspected owe sheet, $61 and a gun magazine loaded with 9-millimeter rounds.
Additionally, Baskin had $3,505 cash in his possession, Garvin had $1,391 in his pockets and Hill had $2,095 in his possession, all of which police confiscated, the complaint states.
The gun found on the rooftop is a 9-millimeter Glock 19X that had a loaded magazine and a bullet in the chamber, police reported.
Garvin, Hill and Miller are charged with three counts and Baskin, Quilter and Hicks each are charged with one count each of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.
The six were arraigned together Thursday afternoon by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed all of them to the Lawrence County jail on bonds of $100,000 each.
Garvin had been out of jail on bail when the police executed the raid Wednesday.
He had been arrested Feb. 9 by Mahoning Township police on aggravated assault, fleeing, possession and other charges when police stopped his Chrysler 300 on Route 422 near Pulaski Road. He stopped, then sped away, hitting an officer in the leg. He was recaptured, and police found $1,400 and a bag of suspected marijuana in his possession, according to a criminal complaint filed then. He led police on a pursuit to a house in the township, where he was arrested. District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson confined him to the county jail on $150,000 bond.
He waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Feb. 17, and Amodie during that proceeding had reduced his bond to $40,000 and he was freed on bail.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
