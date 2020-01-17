Two sisters injured each other during a fight that involved assaults with a knife and a candlestick, according to New Castle police.
Both women were charged in the fray that occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday at their home on Uber Street on the city’s East Side.
According to a criminal complaint, Shirley Scott, 61, told officers that Tina Owens, 51, had hit her in the head with a candlestick during an argument, and that she got out a knife to defend herself.
Owens told police that she defended herself with the candlestick after Scott hit her with a knife.
She suffered a cut on her chest, police said, noting that the knife broke in half when it struck her.
Scott suffered a cut on the back of her head and facial swelling, police said, and she was taken to UPMC Jameson for treatment.
Both women are charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. They were arraigned Thursday morning by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set their jail bonds at $2,500 each.
A family member who was in the house with them said he got between the women when they were hitting each other.
