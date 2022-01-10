Peter Sirianni, a versatile print and digital journalist, has been appointed editor of the New Castle News, Publisher Saron Sorg announced on Monday.
Sirianni, a native of Kane, Pennsylvania, succeeds Jeffrey Gerritt, who joined the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette last month.
Sirianni, 28, had been the managing editor of the News for the past two years. He joined the newspaper in October 2017 as the digital-photo editor.
“I am excited to take over in this role and especially thankful for the trust of our staff and readers,” Sirianni said.
Currently, he covers New Castle’s city government and is the voice behind much of The News’ online and social media presence.
Sirianni started his journalism career at The Bradford Era as a high school sports reporter and columnist. There, he twice earned Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editor runner-up awards for sports column writing.
CNHI, LLC, the News’ parent company with newspapers in 22 states, has honored Sirianni’s breaking news and social media skills with company-wide awards in 2019 and 2020. He also won runner-up honors in 2020 in the Keystone Press Awards statewide contest for a sports video podcast series.
“Peter’s creative abilities in print and digital journalism have made him a valuable contributor to the quality of the News,” said Sorg. “He has the knowledge and experience to continue the success of the paper in the digital era.”
Sirianni earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Going forward, said Siranni, the News plans to expand audio and video news, continue its role of holding government accountable and build on its reputation for robust sports reporting.
