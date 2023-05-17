During Tuesday’s Primary, Democrat newcomer Michael Adam Sinclair Jr. defeated incumbent James Radish by two votes to win the nomination for a six-year term for supervisor in Perry Township, according to unofficial results.
Sinclair garnered 55 votes to Radich’s 53. Sinclair will run against Republican newcomer Tyler Hill in the fall. Hill ran unopposed and received 128 votes.
Most township races included candidates running unopposed.
Unofficial results from other township supervisor races include:
•Hickory — Unopposed Republican incumbent Michael E. Hall, nominated with 213 votes.
•Little Beaver — Unopposed Republican incumbent Norman Davis, nominated with 86 votes.
•Mahoning — Unopposed incumbent Gary Pezzuolo won the Democrat nomination with 148 votes.
•Neshannock — Unopposed Republican incumbent Joseph Gierlach received 1,038 votes for the nomination.
•North Beaver — Unopposed Republican incumbent Robert Grant McKinley received 311 votes for the nomination.
•Plain Grove — Unopposed Republican incumbent George W. Rodgers received 55 votes for the nomination.
•Pulaski — Unopposed Republican incumbent Kelly Owens Smith received 204 votes for the nomination.
•Scott — Unopposed Republican incumbent Thomas F. McCosby received 196 votes for the nomination.
•Shenango — Unopposed incumbent Democrat Brandon M. Rishel won the nomination with 445 votes.
•Slippery Rock — Doug Michaels won the Republican nomination with 256 votes. Other candidates were Tyler Lunn with 84 and Martin Iorio, 79.
•Taylor — Unopposed Democrat incumbent Joseph Pauletich won the nomination with 102 votes.
•Union — Unopposed incumbent Democrat Larry Brown garnered 399 votes and will face Republican Patrick Donofrio in the fall. Unopposed, Donofrio received 235 votes.
•Washington — Unopposed Republican incumbent Richard Krezter received 76 votes.
•Wayne — Incumbent William Hepler won the Republican nomination with 125 votes. Challenger Dennis Hall received 96 votes.
•Wilmington — Republican incumbent Russell John Zehner won the nomination with 280 votes. Challenger Jason J.M. Oehling got 34 votes.
