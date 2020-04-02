Though closed three months ago, there’s a new glimmer of hope the Ellwood City Medical Center could reopen as an alternate medical site in the fight against COVID-19.
State Reps. Aaron Bernstine (Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) and Joshua Kail (Beaver/Washington), both Republicans, drafted a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf last week imploring him to use his executive powers to let the state Department of Health or local officials enter the hospital and take possession of any medical equipment that could be used during the fight against the coronavirus.
The letter, signed by numerous state officials as well as Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd, was sent to Wolf, Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine and the leadership in both houses of state Congress.
The Army Corps of Engineers entered the Pershing Street facility on Monday to do an assessment, which was completed Tuesday and turned in to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
"We do anticipate by Monday the selection for which of the facilities they will utilize,” Bernstine said during a conference call Wednesday afternoon. “While we don't have a guarantee in any way, shape or form of what facility would be, common sense would tell you it may make sense to utilize a former, very recently utilized medical facility.”
Officials are hoping to hear back from PEMA or the Department of Health on a decision within the week or so, Ellwood City Borough Manager David Allen said on the call.
“The Army Corp of Engineers would send in and complete their process — from what I understand, that would be a process of at least a couple or a few weeks to get it back in proper working order and staffed,” Allen said. “At that point, it would be turned back over to control for PEMA and the state to run the facility in the best manner that they see fit to assist in the fight against coronavirus.”
The hospital, officially closed on Jan. 31, was owned by Americore Health Solutions until it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January. In December, the hospital furloughed all of its workers. Bankruptcy proceedings are taking place through the U.S Bankruptcy Court Eastern Kentucky District.
However, officials are hopeful the hospital could open again to serve patients. Currently, UPMC Jameson in New Castle is Lawrence County’s lone medical facility. At the least, there’s hope supplies like personal protective equipment, masks and ventilators could be found in the hospital and used or distributed to other medical facilities.
“It's my belief and I'm hoping this is a major move and, if this transpires the way I’m hoping this plays out, would be a major move to reopen the medical center permanently,” Mayor Anthony Court said. “We're willing to do whatever it takes to move forward and get this deal done."
