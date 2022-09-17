Weather Alert

...Dense Fog Continues This Morning... Dense fog will continue to be in place this morning, especially in the valleys. Expect visibility to drop below a half of a mile at times. Fog will begin to dissipate after daybreak. The fog will require lower speeds, and greater distances between vehicles. Be prepared for sudden reductions in visibility, and do not assume the road ahead is unobstructed. Use low beam headlights, and allow more time to reach your destination safely.