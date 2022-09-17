Like so many others, MP Coney Island’s downtown restaurant was forced to shut down in 2020 because of COVID-19.
While other eateries eventually reopened, Coney’s Kennedy Square location has not. Moreover, there’s a “For Sale” sign on the wall.
“The evolution, the market has changed,” said Dr. Angelo Mitsos, one of three partners in the company that is, for the first time in its 99-year history, looking to offer franchises. “We never had a drive-thru downtown, and the parking was challenging. We’ve thought about using it for chili production, but it’s really not big enough. You’d need a loading dock.
“During COVID, our Neshannock store was only off for one month. We rebounded, primarily because of the drive-thru. On our website, we’ll have several options for franchisees, but the free-standing building — like in Neshannock — even though it’s more expensive, that’s what gets you the greatest revenue because of the parking spaces and the drive-thru.”
Before working 10 years in the car business, John Mitsos — Angelo’s son — worked briefly alongside his grandfather and namesake at the now-shuttered store.
“My grandfather was a very large chapter of the history here in town,” said Mitsos, who now is the company COO as it looks to launch a franchise initiative. “I was lucky enough to have worked with him downtown in the trenches for a brief period of time. I was glad to have that experience, and coming back to it with everything we’re doing down, I still feel his presence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.