BY DAN IRWIN
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Even as churches cancel worship gatherings because of coronavirus concerns, they struggle to ensure that the flocks entrusted to them continue to receive spiritual nourishment.
“Somebody sent me a message saying, “What are you doing now that religion is shut down,” said Father Joseph McCaffrey, pastor of Holy Spirit Parish. “I said I’m busier now than I am normally because we’re trying to minister to people without being with them in person, and that’s challenging. It takes a lot more effort, but we’re all still trying to do it.”
Eric Park, superintendent of the Butler District of The United Methodist Church’s Western Pennsylvania Conference, faces the same challenge.
“How do you maintain a strong sense of connection,” he queried, “when you’re not seeing each other face to face?”
Using the internet to live-stream services and Masses has been a Plan B for a number of congregations, but “Different denominations are handling it differently,” Park observed. Strategies vary even from bishop to bishop throughout the United Methodist denomination, Park said, but Bishop Cynthia Moore-Koikoi of the regional conference has allowed individual churches to make their own decisions about closing or continuing to hold services.
“Part of what she has said is that it is impossible across western Pennsylvania to know every context,” Park said. “Maybe one of our smaller churches that sees 15 or 20 people in worship might approach this a little differently than one of our congregations that sees 200 or 300 people in worship. I’m trying to help the churches in the district to make the best discernment that they can about holding worship. A good number of our churches have made the decision not to, and I support that.
“Those who are, they’re dividing up the worship services to ensure that the crowd remains under 50, and they’re changing the practices of worship so that they’re not celebrating the Lord’s Supper for this next season. Only the usher is holding the offering plate so the plate doesn’t get passed. The ushers and the people who greet at the door hold the door, but don’t shake hands. And it’s emphasized throughout the course of worship that we are to love one another by NOT doing that.”
Despite such changes, Park said he has been encouraged by the response he’s seen from in one particular area.
“Seeing some of our churches who wouldn’t really describe themselves as being technologically savvy, creating Zoom conference calls and live-streaming their worship on Facebook or YouTube — that’s been an unexpected blessing to see people step into that in order to preserve a sense of connection.”
Count Holy Spirit Parish among those who also have turned to the internet to help the faithful when sanctuaries and auditoriums are off limits. Holy Spirit is live-streaming a Mass at 9 a.m. daily and hopes to doing the same on its own website as well. In the meantime, it is posting recordings of each Mass that can be viewed at any time.
But there are other concerns as well.
“We’re working on how to provide opportunities for people to go to the sacrament of confession,” McCaffrey said. “It’s a little challenging with the restrictions that have been put in place, so we’re going to meet now to talk about that. We still want to be able to hear confessions for those who want to have that sacrament.”
Infant baptism is still taking place, the pastor said, although only with limited family members and outside of the context of a Mass.
The parish is looking to make one of its buildings open for people who wish to come in to pray, but the logistics of that have yet to be worked out.
The parish’s fish dinners at St. Vincent de Paul and St. James churches had at first been limited to take-out only, but now have been cancelled.
The same goes for the parish’s annual Easterfest, which had been scheduled for April 4.
“We are looking at postponing our Easterfest until Pentecost (May 31), “ McCaffrey said, referring to the celebration of the descent of the Holy Spirit on the disciples of Jesus after his Ascension, held on the seventh Sunday after Easter).
‘We celebrate Easter for 50 days. We realize we probably will not be able to do that anytime soon so we’re postponing it until Pentecost.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.