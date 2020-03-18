BY JOHN FINNERTY
CNHI HARRISBURG BUREAU
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf’s move to order bars and restaurants to stop dining-room service and “strongly urge” other non-essential businesses to close for two weeks caused confusion across the state Tuesday as business owners struggled to make sense of whether their work is essential enough to stay open, said Gordon Denlinger, state director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses.
Wolf’s order took effect after midnight Tuesday morning.
Denlinger said that the business group recognizes the important public health need to use social distancing to try to slow the spread of coronavirus. But the governor’s move and confusion about which businesses are covered is is causing tremendous anxiety, especially for extremely small businesses that may not be able to survive a prolonged stand-still, he said.
“When you are a true mom-and-pop, closing for two or three weeks can literally mean the end,” Denlinger said. said.
There are some businesses that clearly qualify as essential under the governor’s directive, Denlinger said. But there are owners of other businesses, a “second tier,” like those that supply essential businesses, who aren’t sure if they’re exempt or not, he said.
According to the governor’s office, non-essential businesses include public-facing industries such as entertainment, hospitality, and recreation facilities, including but not limited to community and recreation centers; gyms, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons and spas; casinos; concert venues; theaters; sporting event venues and golf courses; retail facilities, including shopping malls except for pharmacy or other health care facilities within retail operations.
Businesses that offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage service may continue to do so, but eating and drinking inside restaurants and bars is temporarily prohibited. These businesses offering carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage should employ social distancing best practices and be aware of the Trump Administration’s guidance to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.
According to the governor’s office, “essential services would include things like:
•Grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies, and medical facilities
•Food processing, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, feed mills, construction
•Trash collection and laundromats
•Hardware stores, building supply stores, auto repair shops
•Post Offices and banks, insurance offices
•Hotels
•Veterinary clinics and pet food stores.
Wolf said that while he is strongly recommending that other businesses close, the state does not plan to use the state police or National Guard to force nonessential businesses to close if they refuse to do so.
The head of the trade group representing tavern owners said that the hospitality industry recognizes the need for the governor’s move.
“It was a tough decision, no doubt. But, there’s a simple answer why Pennsylvania bars and restaurants were ordered to close. We don’t want to be the next Italy,” said Chuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association.
Wolf’s order to close the state’s restaurants and bars was difficult, but it was in the best interest of public health. Hopefully, it will slow the spread, flatten the curve, and give our health care networks the time they need to prepare,” Moran said, adding that the public should recognize the sacrifice that tavern owners are making by losing revenue to benefit the public health.
Wolf declared a disaster to respond to the coronavirus outbreak March 6. Because of that disaster declaration, the state has waived the usual one-week waiting period before people can get unemployment compensation.
The state has also temporarily waived the work-search requirement for those applying for unemployment compensation, according to the state Department of Labor and Industry.
While the “waiting week” has been waived, there’s still a wait for workers because it’s been taking a month for people to get their first unemployment checks, according to the Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.
“Our industry’s employees, nor any employee caught in the crosshairs of COVID-19, should not have to wait a month to get the compensation they need to pay for their necessities during this crisis,” said John Longstreet, chief executive officer of the PRLA. Longstreet said the lodging association “is working with elected officials and state agencies to reduce the wait time from four weeks to no more than one week, and unemployment insurance rates should not be increased due to the influx of individuals filing for unemployment compensation benefits.”
