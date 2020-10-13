A free document shredding event will be held Saturday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
The even, sponsored by the Better Business Bureau, takes place at the Cathedral at 110 E. Lincoln Ave. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. BBB volunteers will be wearing masks and directing cars up to the on-site shredding truck. Volunteers will remove items from the vehicles to be shredded. Staff are asking participants to stay in their vehicles and to limit their paper to three bags or boxes per car.
The event will be following state COVID-19 precautions.
