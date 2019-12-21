Local Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign volunteers are ringing their bells with a purpose.
This weekend will be the final push to get the campaign to help local families to its goal. A shorter time between Thanksgiving and Christmas cut the giving period significantly, Salvation Army officials said.
“Traditionally, we don’t begin the kettle drive until after Thanksgiving,” said Lt. Matthew Stacy of the local Salvation Army post. “This year we had only four weeks to raise all of the funds that we count on for our programs through the year.”
The campaign officially ends Monday.
“Our goal is $42,000,” Stacy said. “I feel that we’re going to see $30,000 to $35,000 of that.”
He said he won’t know until he gets the final figures on collections Monday.
Stacy said the shortened campaign season — four weeks rather than six to eight weeks in some years — resulted in fewer volunteers in fewer locations.
“We’ve been in only four to six locations this year,” he said. “We couldn’t get enough full-time or part-time volunteers to make the commitment to ringing the bell for four-hour shifts two to three days per week.”
Stacy said he is hoping to “end with a bang” by putting on a big push this weekend and praying that the public will be generous.
Kettle sites will be set up at Walmart, both Giant Eagle supermarkets, Sparkle Market and Save-a-Lot.
“We’re putting out best ringers in our best spots. We could consider more options, more locations if we get more volunteers,” he said.
He also will be gathering the counter kettles displayed in bars, bingo halls, restaurants and Tic Toc and Pizza Joe’s locations.
“Some of them get pretty full, and they’re heavy due to the change in them,” Stacy said. He added that Ben Weitsman Recyclers on South Jefferson Street keeps a small kettle on its counter year-round and people toss in their change.
“He calls us two or three times a year when it is filled,” Stacy said. “We generally get $50 to $100 each time.”
Anyone who is able to volunteer is invited to contact the Salvation Army at (724) 856-0593.
Undaunted by the anticipated shortfall in his budget, Stacy is planning additional fundraisers throughout the year.
“We may consider a Christmas in July kettle drive or do some small fundraisers through the year,” he said. “Even after the campaign is officially over, we will accept checks or envelopes with cash donations. God blessed us with the wisdom to disseminate, to do the best that we can to meet our needs.”
Money raised through the kettle campaigns funds all of the programs run by the Salvation Army throughout the year, not just at Christmas, said Lt. Stacy Stacy, who runs the local post with her husband.
“And all money raised remains in Lawrence County,” she said.
Some programs include a bread ministry. Donated bread is passed out from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Salvation Army’s 240 Grant St. Corps building.
Through this ministry, local supermarkets, Giant Eagle on Butler Avenue and Save-a-Lot, donate unsold bread and baked goods daily. It is sorted and counted then distributed based on the number of clients who sign up each morning. Volunteer Joseph Henning leads a short prayer service and names are drawn from a tumbler to determine the order in which people can make selections.
“Some people come early. Others, such as single parents who have to put their kids on a school bus and can’t get here until 8:45 a.m. or later, could be disadvantaged,” one of the volunteers said. “This way, everyone has an equal chance.”
On Friday, the organization received 261 pounds of bread and 70 sweets — enough pies, cakes and cookies to offer early birds five sweets each. That number was reduced to four later in the morning as more people came in. There is no restriction on bread and rolls, volunteer Donna Twaddle said. She added that there is no competition among clients who are generally generous and courteous to each other.
Stacy said numbers are kept at the request of the Pittsburgh Food Bank and Giant Eagle, who want to know what is being donated, and for the Salvation Army’s food box program. He added that the ministry is in addition to the organization’s food pantry program.
Other programs include vouchers provided for the Salvation Army Thrift Store, weekly youth programs, he Men’s and Women’s Ministry programs and keeping the facility open and the heat on.
