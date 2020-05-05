HARRISBURG — Businesses reopening beginning Friday will be expected to follow the same safety guidelines that essential businesses have been operating under as part of Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide strategy for mitigating the spread of coronavirus.
That includes requiring that customers wear masks while shopping, designating a special time for high-risk customers to shop, encouraging people to shop by appointment or online and reducing business hours to provide ample time for cleaning and restocking, according to information released by the governor’s office late Monday.
“No business is required to conduct in-person operations and should not do so if the business is unable to do (so) in accordance with this guidance,” according to guidance issued by the governor’s office.
“Businesses that have been operating using telework must continue to do so to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 until the stay-at-home and business closure orders are fully lifted when we enter a ‘green’ phase,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “All businesses, but especially those that were closed completely during the red phase under the business closure orders, need to carefully review this guidance and commit to ensuring the health and safety of their employees and their communities.”
Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said on Monday that while the restrictions are being relaxed to allow people the freedom to do more and move around more, state officials warn that people need to continue to practice social-distancing as much as possible to limit the opportunity for coronavirus to have a resurgence.
“Gov. Wolf has said all along that Pennsylvanians want to do and will do the right thing,” Levine said. “In the yellow zones, the right thing to do is to continue practicing social distancing and to continue to wear a mask in public.”
The 24 counties that will move from red to yellow on May 8 are: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.
The state began implementing mitigation efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus in mid-March, closing schools and barring most non-essential businesses from operating, other than work that can be completed remotely by workers sheltering at home.
Wolf said the state has been focused on convincing people to voluntarily practice social-distancing instead of trying to compel people to do so.
“We’re just saying it’s the right thing to do,” he said.
The governor’s plan to reopen 24 counties specifically bars businesses like bars and nail and hair salons as well as businesses that involve large-indoor gatherings, such as theaters.
“Businesses serving the public that inherently involve close contact with customers, and therefore cannot attain social distancing, are not permitted to conduct in-person operations until the county where the business is located transitions into the Green Phase, when building safety and business safety orders are lifted.”
