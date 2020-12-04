Shop With a Cop handcuffed by virus

COVID-19 has rained on a lot of parades, picnics and gatherings this year, but it's not going to steal Christmas from about 120 children in Lawrence County.
Shop With a Cop, a New Castle Police Department-organized event that grants a Christmas spending spree for underprivileged children, will still proceed, but the children themselves won't be the shoppers this year.
Changes were added to this year's event after Walmart's corporate authorities, as a safety precaution, nixed the idea of groups of children gathering in the store. Instead, the police officers and other volunteers will do the shopping for the children and deliver the presents to their homes, according to New Castle police Lt. Sheila Panella, who is organizing the event.
"It's going to involve a lot more work. Walmart was concerned about the safety of the children in groups," she said.
Panella and her helpers are calling the parents of the eligible children this weekend, asking for their children's wish lists. She will be rounding up police officers and other law enforcement-related volunteers from police departments countywide to go on the spree themselves next week and buy items on the children's lists as holiday gifts for them and their loved ones.
Each child chosen for the shopping extravaganza will receive the purchases from Walmart gift cards totaling $200 each. The officer keeps track of the spending so a child's total amount of merchandise does not go over or under the gift card amount. Children designated to receive the shopping spree are recommended to the New Castle police by teachers or guidance counselors from each of the eight school districts in Lawrence County, based on their families' financial need.
The annual event is made possible by thousands of dollars of donations that pour in each year from local businesses and individuals in the community.
"We get a lot of individual donations," Panella said.
This year, the program has amassed about $20,000 in contributions, which will be put together with reserve funds from last year, she said.
One of last year's contributors was Linda Proudfoot, retired Walmart store grant coordinator, who was an organizer of Shop With a Cop when it started 18 years ago in Lawrence County. Proudfoot and the Neshannock Woods Senior Apartments Council hosted photos with Santa last December. The residents of the complex collectively donated toward the event.
The New Castle Shop With a Cop program since 2002 has become a model for communities in other towns and states that now are hosting their own police/children shopping events.
Attempts to reach a Walmart management spokesman this week about the event were unsuccessful.
