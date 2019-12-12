Shop With a Cop fulfills Christmas wishes

Ever since Logan White lost his mother just more than a year ago, Christmas has been grim in his family's household.
But the atmosphere became a little brighter Wednesday for the Enon Valley 6-year old who was chosen to participate in the annual Shop With a Cop event Wednesday at Walmart. He was one of 131 grade schoolers and about 40 middle school children from eight Lawrence County school districts who were selected by their schools to go on the annual shopping spree.
The children's names are submitted by guidance counselors and teachers, and those chosen are ones whose families have greater need, because of finances or other circumstances.
Logan, a first grader at Mohawk Elementary School, was notified last week that he was picked for the venture. He had no idea at the outset what he wanted to buy. He said he was just excited to be there.
Dressed in a matching Army green coat and stocking cap, his long brown curls hung over his collar in honor of his mother. His grandmother, or "Mimi," Beverly Tonge explained that Logan keeps his hair longer because his mother had long hair and he wants it to look like hers.
Tonge explained that Logan's mother, Tiffany Lynn, died unexpectedly at age 38, leaving his father, Jeffrey White, with their three children — Logan, a 2 1/2-year-old brother, and a 19-year-old brother.
"This is really nice they're doing this," Tonge said of the Shop With a Cop program. "I'm happy that Logan was chosen. It really helps his father out a lot."
Logan has three dogs at home – two Labradoodles and a Pompoo, a cross between a Pomeranian and a poodle. He said he wanted to buy a tiny car so his dogs can chase it around. He also wanted to buy them a lot of bones.
"They eat them every day, a lot of them," he said.
Each child attending Shop With a Cop received a $200 gift card to spend in the store, plus a candy cane and a fuzzy throw that Walmart provided.
Santa would be making an appearance there, and Logan was eagerly looking forward to his arrival.
"I'll be so excited," he said.
Logan was paired with New Castle officer Richie Ryhal, who has been helping with the program since 2006.
"I enjoy shopping with the kids, and they love it," he said.
More than 50 police officers, sheriff deputies and other emergency response personnel volunteered. Each was assigned two or three children to escort through the aisles, help them with their selections, and give them guidance and above all, friendship for the day.
Chris Kielar, a Lawrence County sheriff's deputy, helped Amber and Kenneth Haselton, ages 8 and 6, respectively, both students at Lockley Early Learning Center. Kenneth excitedly led Kielar to the toy aisle that had Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, declaring, "I love Ninja turtles, I want a turtle set."
His sister's eyes filled with wonder as she chose from among the many Barbie toys and accessories.
Jesse Derry, 6, of Pulaski, a student at New Wilmington Elementary School, was assisted in shopping by Sheriff Perry Quahliero. Derry's dad, Devin Derry, walked along with them, commenting, "I think this is one of the most impressive programs they have for less fortunate kids. It shows them that not all cops are bad."
Lt. Chad Adams, who is Pulaski Township's police officer in charge, has volunteered for the event nearly every year since it started. He does it, he said, "for the satisfaction of seeing the kids get what they want and to be able to help them, especially when they ask for something and you say yes, and their little faces light up.
"It's an excellent program that allows children to interact with us without them being afraid of us. It's one of the best things you can teach."
He spent the morning shopping with 11-year-old Caleb Akins, a Wilmington Area Middle School student.
Mahoning Township officer Brian Magliocca was happy to help Desiree and Luca D'Ambrosi, both of whom bought new bicycles with their money, along with a cart full of other toys and gifts. They made their way to the checkout counter with smiles on their faces.
Tony Dattilio, who works for Walmart's home office, was in the store for the event with store manager Shawn Casper.
Dattilio pointed out that since Shop with a Cop started in New Castle 20 years ago, it has caught on in other communities, but New Castle's effort is still the largest by far.
The event was first dreamed up by the New Castle Police Department, which remains in charge of it locally. New Castle Lt. Sheila Panella is its organizer, who each year collects all of the donations and plans the numbers, coordinates with Walmart, gets the names and pairs the children with the officers.
Because of its success, Walmart has helped to initiate it in other communities, as far as Pittsburgh and elsewhere in Allegheny County, and even in other states, Dattilio said.
"This is a model program here, and a benefit is that they don't see these first-responders as bad people," Dattilio said.
"They coordinate this all by themselves," Dattilio said of the city police. "We make sure the gaps are filled and that the kids have enough money to spend. This is the largest Shop with a Cop event that we have."
Walmart and other big contributors all help to make it possible.
He said customers have approached him and store employees on the day of Shop With a Cop, when they realize what is going on, and they dig into their wallets and purses and hand them cash donations for it.
The children who receive the gift cards have been known to use them to buy food for their families and coats for their siblings," he pointed out. "They're very unselfish about giving."
Panella said Walmart gives $5,000 to the cause, she said, and many businesses give throughout the year, either by donations or by hosting their own special-event fundraisers. An example is the Ugly Sweater Beer Crawl, sponsored each year by Erme's Distributors in Hermitage. The event was held this past Saturday, with Shop with a Cop as the recipient.
"We probably have given out more than $15,000 to the kids in past years," she said, adding that she anticipated spending $28,000 on Wednesday's event.
The store and the Walmart Foundation give a generous contribution for the cause, Dattilio said.
"It's significant," Dattilio said. "It makes the event happen. We don't put a price on kids having a good Christmas."
