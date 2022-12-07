Prices continue to soar and the economy is dipping, but the annual giving for children hit an all-time high in Lawrence County.
Wednesday marked the annual “Shop With a Cop” outing at Walmart, where 125 wide-eyed children were excused from school to spend $200 on toys, clothing and gifts for themselves and their loved ones. Each child was assigned a police officer, a firefighter or an ambulance driver to guide them through the store and help with their selections and purchases.
A total of 43 turned out for the event from all of the police departments in Lawrence County and from the state police. The New Castle Fire Department, Noga Ambulance and Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department also sent volunteers. There even were some retired officers and firefighters who returned just to see the smiles on the children’s faces.
The money was provided by generous donations from local businesses and individual citizens, according to New Castle police detective Lt. Sheila Panella, who with her department has been organizing the event for 10 years. Shop With a Cop, which started in New Castle about 15 years ago, has become a model for Walmarts elsewhere, and also in other stores.
The children who benefit from it are from less fortunate families. They are chosen by their school teachers, guidance counselors or others in authority as recipients for the shopping spree.
Many of them excitedly headed right for the toy department where they filled their shopping carts with games and dolls and the latest fad toys. Some even got bicycles. Warm coats also were on the shopping lists, as well as gifts and sizes for their family members.
The Shop With a Cop spree is supplemented by Walmart, which this year for the first time is providing all of the making for a Christmas dinner for each of the families of the children recipients. Each family will receive a ham, stuffing, gravy, cans of green beans and corn, rolls potatoes, yams and a pie on Dec. 13.
Each child also was given a roll of wrapping paper.
“This is the biggest year we’ve had,” Panella marveled Wednesday. The local businesses donated more money than usual, and a lot of people privately donated, she said, estimating about 50 percent of the contributions came from each faction, she said.
Altogether, the cause amassed $30,000 this year and $25,000 was evenly divided among the children recipients. Panella said the remaining $5,000 will be used to purchase gift bags to give to people in three local nursing homes. Those deliveries will be made on Christmas Eve, she said.
Sam Phillips of Edinburg assisted Panella in pairing off each child with an officer or emergency responder.
William Edgerton of West Pittsburg was appreciative of the effort, knowing his granddaughter, Ellie Ohlinger, 6, was one of the recipients of the Shop With a Cop gift card.
Although she wants a Barbie house from Santa, she had other ideas in mind to buy at Walmart. She held up her shopping list, which included gifts for family members. She lives with her grandfather and was selected for the event by Cray’s Crossroads program.
“It’s a wonderful thing, because it’s very hard this year,” he said. He and his wife, Deanna, have Ellie and her brother at their home. Although he works, Deanna stays at home with the grandchildren.
Nikitta Lyles was there with her 8-year-old son, Santana Davis, a second-grader in the New Castle Area School District.
“I was happy for him,” Lyles said. She didn’t tell him until Wednesday morning he was excused from school to go shopping. Santana played on the winning Pop Warner football team this year.
“I think this is a great thing,” she said. “It helps a lot of people who are in need.”
Laurel students Wyatt Filer, 8, his sister, Amelia, 9 and his brother, Kayden, 5, traveled with their grandmother, Ruth Lutz, from Portersville to attend the event.
“It really means a lot,” Lutz said. “I think it’s wonderful what they do for these kids, because a lot of them, otherwise, wouldn’t get Christmas presents.
She’s raising the three children herself as a single grandmother on Social Security. She recently landed a job at Bob Evans in Cranberry to supplement her income, she said. “It really means a lot to our family.”
