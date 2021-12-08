Shop With a Cop benefits 125 children

The narrow toy aisles of Walmart in Union Township seemed narrower than usual Wednesday, clogged with shopping carts, excited children and generous police officers.
It was the annual Shop With a Cop, a day when children of underprivileged families are invited to pick out whatever gifts their hearts desire.
Generous contributions from the community totaling more than $22,000 were amassed during the past year, making it possible for about 125 children to have a merrier Christmas this year, enriched with toys, clothing, shoes and gifts for others in their families.
The participants are recommended for the program by their guidance counselors or teachers at schools countywide. Their parents are contacted, and they are directed to have their children at the store at a given time during the designated day. About 95 children in grades kindergarten through six went shopping in the morning, and 30 in grades seven and eight were granted the trip in the afternoon.
The enthusiasm for helping was contagious. Nearly 50 volunteers turned out from the local police departments, the state police, the New Castle, Mahoning and Shenango Area Fire District volunteer fire departments, Noga Ambulance, the Lawrence County district attorney’s and juvenile and adult probation offices, LEOC, corrections officers of the county jail and ACTS workers.
Not only was it a time for the kids, it was a jolly time for the officers to visit with one another and take pictures of themselves together with the children.
New Castle police Lt. Sheila Panella, who organized the event with help from her fellow officers, said she was thrilled with the turnout of officers and other volunteers this year. She credited city Detective John George with making all the phone contacts to recruit the officers’ help.
But most of them didn’t need coaxing. When it comes to the local police, they all have a soft spot in their hearts for the children.
“One of my favorite things about my career and Shop With a Cop is the ability to be a positive influence on our youth, and to be able to be out and interacting with them,” Mahoning Township officer Joshua Sipe said.
He escorted 6-year-old Mariela Marie Verdadero and Annemarie Ealy, 5, through the store to pick out what they wanted. Both girls are kindergartners in the Wilmington Area School District.
“I want kids to feel comfortable talking to law enforcement,” Sipe said, “to see that we’re there to help, listen and do whatever we can. That’s why I love it.
“I love to see the kids have fun,” he added, “especially because they are underprivileged. I love to see their faces and their excitement.”
Ealy’s mother, Stacey, and 3-year-old sister, Emma, waited patiently at the front of the store while she completed her shopping, carefully picking out things not only for herself, but gifts for both of them.
“Someone at the school selected her,” her mother said. She believes her daughter was chosen because “she’s really good at school and well behaved. I know she’s a sweetheart.”
Ealy said that color-changing Barbie dolls were big on her list for her and her younger sister, who was not old enough to participate.
Sipe helped Verdadero pick out a pale pink winter coat and shoes before hitting the toy department.
“I always enjoy this day every year,” said Armande Perrotta, a Neshannock Township patrolman. “I like to get the kids different things, like bikes and video games, things their parents can’t afford to buy them without difficulty.”
His tour of duty was with two elementary aged brothers.
Shop With a Cop efforts were crippled last year with the raging COVID-19 pandemic, as Walmart for safety reasons would not allow the massive number of children in the stores at one time. The police officers improvised and got the children’s lists from their parents, did the shopping for them and rode alongside the ACTS buses to deliver their gifts to their homes.
This year, the fun of accompanying the children in the store resumed.
Shop With a Cop was branded by the New Castle police department in partnership with Walmart 19 years ago. At that time, in 2002, about 40 children benefited and about 10 police officers turned out to help.
The New Castle program has since become the model for communities in other towns and other states that now are hosting their own Shop With a Cop events, and the local one has quadrupled in size.
Panella said she already has a donation fund going for next year’s event. Any business or individual in the community who wants to give to the cause may drop off their donations at the New Castle police station to Panella’s attention. Checks should be made out to “Shop With a Cop.”
Donations may be mailed in care of Panella to the New Castle Police Department, 303 E. North St., New Castle, Pa., 16101.
