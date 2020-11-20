While the COVID-19 pandemic may have halted the annual Light Up Night parade, a different kind of procession will be stepping off Saturday evening.
The traditional parade is being replaced this year with a virtual one in which different businesses and organizations designed shoebox floats. The procession was filmed and narrated, and the full video will premiere at 5:30 p.m.Saturday at a special drive-in feature at Cascade Park. The video, which will be about 32 minutes long, will also be available to watch live on Facebook.
The idea for the shoebox parade came after a graduate school friend of Arts & Education at the Hoyt executive director Kim Koller-Jones introduced her to the idea. She said she saw it on Facebook then "kept it in the back of my mind as a bucket list item idea."
In the video, the floats are lined up in parade fashion in front of a camera and pulled down a recreated version of East Washington Street while Mike Lysakowski, a professional race car announcer with Motorsports Aspects, and Dan Effinite, marketing director at ServaxNet, emcee the event. Studio 724 Photography filmed the video.
There are 50 entries this year. While the individual floats are shown on video, Lysakowski and Effinite will give background on the business or organization.
"We were pretty pleased with the participation for the first year," Koller-Jones said. "We invited everyone who traditionally participated in the past and opened it up to businesses and organizations."
The only stipulations for entries were they couldn't exceed certain sizes or weights. Some included lights and others sound.
"There are some real stunning entries," Koller-Jones said.
While the video can be watched from the comforts of home, gates at the drive-in event in Cascade Park open at 4 p.m. There, New Creative Free Methodist Church will provide music and a tree-lighting ceremony will happen.
Food will be provided by Smokin' Dave's BBQ and Pizza Joe's, whose Pizzasauraus will be on hand to celebrate the restaurant's 40th anniversary and serve as parade grand marshall. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be around in the parking lot.
"The end result is really cute," Koller-Jones said of the video. "It was an opportunity to focus on the groups that make up our community and what they do for our community and how they benefit their community."
And for those who didn't get around to designing a float or missed the deadline?
"I think we pretty much decided we're going to do it next year whether there's a real parade or not," Koller-Jones said. "It ended up being a really great thing."
