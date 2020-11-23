Shoe box parade premieres to kick off holiday season in city

With the flip of a switch, the holiday season officially began Saturday night in New Castle. 

New Castle Mayor Chris Frye joined with councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile to usher in the holidays and light a tree in front of the Cascade Park dance pavilion. The festivities were part of the prelude for shoe box parade video, which premiered on the park's drive-in big screen. About 30 cars joined in the park and were greeted by Santa and Mrs. Claus, with food available in the park and music provided by New Creation Free Methodist Church.

The virtual parade, which featured floats made of shoe boxes decorated by businesses and organizations, took place on a make-believe East Washington Street. The regular Light-Up Night parade was canceled due to COVID-19. 

Residents can vote for their favorite float by visiting the Arts & Education at the Hoyt Facebook page and "liking" their favorite. Voting is until 4 p.m. Saturday, and the grand-prize winner receives a $500 prize. The video of the parade can also be found on the Hoyt's Facebook page.   

