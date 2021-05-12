Shirt sales a winning fundraiser for Schreck

Nearly 1,200 people are walking around Lawrence County sporting blue and gold "Wildcat Strong." T-shirts.
The shirts, with the Shenango paw print on the front, are in show of support for Dr. Michael Schreck, Shenango Area School District superintendent, and his son, Aidan, 13, who are recovering from serious injuries they suffered in a traffic accident April 19 at Routes 422 and 388 in Shenango Township when a tractor-trailer smashed into the back end of their car.
The shirts were a fundraiser for the Schreck family. The project was spearheaded by the Shenango Area Education Association teachers, and Suzanne Montgomery, a kindergarten teacher who is co-president of the union, got the ball rolling. They partnered with Red Zone sporting good store at 2307 Wilmington Road, which donated its services free for the cause.
Orders for the shirt sales were in motion within 24 hours after the accident, according to Andrea Keyser, who with her husband, Mark, co-owns Red Zone on Wilmington Road, which did the shirt printing for free. So far, the sales have generated more than $18,000 for the Schreck family.
Keyser credited Montgomery, who contacted her with the idea and the impetus to get the project moving.
The cost of each actual shirt, $5, was built into the cost of the shirt charged to the public. The shirts generally sold for about $20 each, and $15 of each sale will go to the Schreck family, Montgomery explained.
"Our teachers really wanted to do something for our superintendent, so a couple of us got together and wanted to make the t-shirts," Montgomery said. "We asked the Red Zone to use their equipment, and they offered to do it. We just headed it up."
As word spread, all of the school districts in the county pulled together to order the shirts, she said.
"I was contacted by teachers from all of the districts," Montgomery said. "We thought it would be a great idea to open it up and make it a fundraiser for the family.
"Our teachers union has worked with Dr. Schreck a lot, and he's constantly treating everyone as though we're family," she said. "It's nice to see the whole community pull together and treat him like family."
Mark Keyser said Red Zone is was glad to donate its services. Andrea, a teacher in the New Castle Area School District, served as a member of the Shenango Area School Board for four years. Their children were raised in Shenango schools and her husband and family were involved in sports and coaching there. She was a cheerleading adviser.
"We feel very strongly about helping any fundraiser that comes to us," Mark said. "We do what we can to help anyone in the community who's struggling."
As of Monday, 1,194 shirts had been sold via a Google form so the funds could be tracked. Andrea said all those shirts were made without using anyone from outside of the family.Keyser came up with the design — the words "Wildcat Strong" with a paw print in the middle.
"My husband had to make two trips to Ohio to get supplies because we couldn't get the t-shirts in fast enough," she said. "We're now on our fourth round."
"One thing about this community, we pull together in time of need," she said. "A lot of the teachers in the district not only called and thanked us, but also called and offered to help.
"The biggest thing to me is how the community has pulled together to help," Andrea said.
Montgomery said that the cut-off for shirt orders was Friday, but if the demand for more becomes great enough, they could consider opening the sales back up for another round.
The shirt sales were the largest, but not the only efforts to raise funds in the community for the Schreck cause. Individual school districts made up their own events and color days to raise money.
All of the donated money is going into a charitable trust fund established at the request of Schreck’s family, and is being handled by the Shenango School District's administration. Anyone seeking to donate should make checks payable to the “Michael Schreck Recovery Fund.” All contributions may be directed toward Lauren Chappell, Shenango Area School District business manager, 2501 Old Pittsburgh Road, New Castle, Pa. 16101.
Dr. Joseph McCormick, substitute superintendent in Schreck's absence, said last week that Schreck's condition is improving and that he is in a step-down unit of the Intensive Care Unit of UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was moved there following bypass surgery for a severed carotid artery. The success of the bypass allowed doctors to continue with other needed procedures, including the successful repair of a compound fracture in his arm, McCormick said.
"He is progressing," he said. "He's become more stable, but it's going to be a really long road of recovering and healing."
