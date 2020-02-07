There's a new deputy sheriff in town.
He has four legs, a bushy tail, sharp white teeth, thick brown and black fur, a loud, intimidating bark and plenty of energy.
His name is Baki, a half-German Shepherd, half-Belgian Malinois who comes from the Czech Republic. He's the new partner in crime of John Baldelli, a Lawrence County sheriff deputy who is handling the dog for the Region 13 Counter-terrorism Task Force.
And as playful as Baki may seem, his primary purpose in life is to sniff for explosives and bombs. Secondarily, he will track people and when given an order, he will bite and inflict pain until he is ordered to stop.
Baki joined the county sheriff's posse about three weeks ago. During the daytime, when he's not on the road with Baldelli, he's housed in the office of Sheriff Perry Quahliero. At the end of his workday, he goes home with Baldelli, who is his trained handler.
Baki's work doesn't just cover Lawrence County, Baldelli explained. His jurisdiction spans a 14-county region which, in addition to Lawrence, covers Mercer, Venango, Butler, Beaver, Armstrong, Indiana, Cambria, Westmoreland, Washington, Greene, Fayette and Somerset counties, in addition to Allegheny County and the city of Pittsburgh.
"He's a deputy in our department now, too," Quahliero said.
Baki first arrived on his passport at Shallow Creek Kennels Inc., a privately owned and operated police service dog importing and training facility in Sharpsville, Mercer County.
Baldelli and Baki were introduced to each other in October, when they embarked together on an intensive 13 1/2-week training course at the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police K9 Training Academy. Backi graduated Jan. 24 as one of five new regional canines sworn into duty at a ceremony at the academy.
“It’s a job that not everybody can do," Pittsburgh police chief Scott Schubert said in a news release about the graduation. "And sometimes it’s a job that not everybody appreciates because they don’t see the amount of work you do, not just the work itself but at home. It really is a 24/7 job.”
Frank Jannetti, the Region 13 law enforcement committee chairman, said Beaver, Butler and Mercer counties also have Region 13 dogs.
"It's a really great program," Jannetti said. "The animals are deployed for special events, presidential candidate visits, professional sporting and dignitary events, bomb threats in schools and in general. Our dogs get called often to clear venues for dignitaries. They work all kinds of special events, and they're not limited to working in their own counties."
Now about 16 months old, Baki has developed into a working dog and is not considered a house pet, Baldelli explained. He's trained to detect explosives, and he knows 18 primary odors and 28 total odors that are connected with explosives. He takes his commands in either German or Belgian languages.
"He works for his toy," Baldelli explained. He associates all of the odors with his getting his toy, which is anything from a rubber hose to a rope stick.
Whenever Baki would be taken into a building to sniff for explosives, if he hits on something, he will immediately sit, he said. Then he and his handler immediately would leave the building and let the bomb squad enter.
"He finds it, then we're out," Baldelli said.
"He's also a dual-purpose dog," he continued, explaining that Baki is used as a patrol dog and is trained to track and to bite on command.
With his training recently concluded, Baki will go into full service within the next 1 1/2 weeks, he said.
The Region 13 Task Force paid for Baki, and the sheriff pays Baldelli out of his department budget for his veterinarian bills and food. Baldelli and Baki also go twice a month for training.
"He'll never be done training until he retires," Baldelli said. "The more training he gets, the better he gets. He's just like a human being."
Quahliero said it is the sheriff department's intent to raise funds through donations in the community to help pay for the dog's costs, so it doesn't come out of county tax dollars, and the fundraising already has begun.
Should the dog become injured, the veterinary bills could become costly, Baldelli pointed out.
Jannetti, as head of Region 13's law enforcement committee, asked Quahliero who in his department might be interested in handling a dog, Quahliero said.
"It's a big chore to agree to it," Quahliero said.
"We started the canine program in 2005, and we've had anywhere from 14 to 18 dogs within our area of responsibility for explosive detecting canines and tracking," Jannetti said.
Lawrence County previously had two dogs that were assigned to a New Castle police officer.
This is the first time the Lawrence County sheriff's office has had a dog, he said, adding that right now there are 17 dogs working in various counties, and and six are in the city of Pittsburgh.
The Region 13 Task Force originally had 13 member counties, but now it has 14 plus the city of Pittsburgh, Jannetti said.
There are nine such task forces in the state, but Region 13 was the first, and it predates Sept. 11, 2001.
"Counter-terrorism is the function of the group," Jannetti said.
The task force has various committees, including fire, hazardous materials, urban search and rescue and law enforcement, to name some of them.
Jannetti, who is the Wampum police chief and public safety director for Mercer County, was chairman of the entire task force for 13 years, and as a police officer, he has headed the law enforcement committee for many years. The Region 13 executive board is made up of the public safety directors of the 15 entities. Jeff Parish is Lawrence County's representative.
Baldelli said he appreciates the efforts of Quahliero, sheriff deputy Marcy Clark, Jannetti and Region 13 for making it possible for him to have Baki as his partner and as his newfound best friend.
