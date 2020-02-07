New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.