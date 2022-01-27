(Second of two parts)
They are playing a new role on an 87-year-old team.
It’s a job that will require the Shenango Area Fire District’s first paid firefighters not only to get their eyes on a call scene quickly, but also to have taxpayers and other volunteer departments looking closely at them.
Earlier this month, Shenango hired five part-time employees, who worked their first paid shift Wednesday. Now, at least one firefighter will be at the station from early morning to midnight on weekdays, and for 24 hours on weekends.
Although they will have multiple duties while on the clock, the overriding goal will be to decrease the department’s response time to fires, traffic accidents and medical calls.
“As soon as that call comes in, they’re going to respond the appropriate piece of equipment to that scene,” said Assistant Chief Brandon Rishel, who also is a Shenango Township supervisor. “They’re not going to wait here for anybody else. They’re not going to wait for a full engine company. Their job is to get the first engine on the scene as soon as possible, to get that first engine to a motor vehicle accident or to get that QRS (quick response service) to that medical call.
“Then the volunteers come here, and they’re able to get another piece of equipment and respond to the scene. But getting that initial engine to the scene, having that guy get that initial size-up and what resources do we need to call in to there, is key.”
And “that guy” isn’t always a guy.
One of the five part-timers who reported Wednesday for their first shift is Jonie Myers, who already had been a volunteer with Shenango, as well as with the Chewton fire department.
While Rishel noted being paid means adhering to certain appearance and dress requirements, Myers doesn’t see much changing for herself.
“Most of us are all volunteers here anyway,” the township resident said. “It gives me more time to do things other than just respond to calls, keeping up with the maintenance of the building and the apparatus so that things are constantly ready to go.”
She echoed Rishel’s emphasis on faster response times.
“It’s important to get an engine, especially for a vehicle or house fire, to get there and get established, so you save moments,” she said. “You have to quickly assess the situation, report in, let everybody else know what’s going on and if it’s something you need more help with.”
Part-timer Jason Crawford, a Beaver County resident and New Brighton fire department volunteer, admits that being the first — and temporarily, the only — person on the scene of a structure fire can be intimidating.
“But you gotta start doing stuff,” he said. “You gotta start pulling lines, throwing ladders, do a walk-around to see what you’ve got. You’ve got to try to make a push to put the fire out, find out if there’s anybody inside.
“There’s a lot to do in that first period of time before somebody else gets there.”
MEDICAL CALLS
Fires, of course, are one thing. But of the 760 calls to which Shenango responded in 2021, 70 percent were medical calls. New part-timer Ryan Edgell, who works full time at Lawrence County’s 9-1-1 Center, can attest to that.
“Behind the scenes at 9-1-1, I see it every day,” said Edgell, who also served as a Shenango volunteer from 2010 to 2015. “The call volume, New Castle is always number one, then Shenango and Neshannock usually are next.
“They (Shenango) had 700-some calls last year, and the bulk of that is medical calls. There are three ambulance services in the county, but they’re not always here because they’re running calls or doing transports. With us being here to support them, it’s a blessing.”
Meyers, Crawford and Edgell already have their EMT certification in addition to completing training in basic firefighting essentials. The other two new hires — Brandon Baker and Brian Kuczysnki — are in the process of finishing up.
SMALLER ROSTERS
Shenango, which merged with its South New Castle Borough counterpart in 2017, is the first previously all-volunteer department in the county to add paid positions to its rolls (New Castle is a paid department, and Ellwood City has been functioning, according to the borough website, with a mix of 14 paid firefighters and 25 volunteers).
Like other departments, locally and throughout Pennsylvania, Shenango is experiencing a dearth of volunteers with which to bolster its ranks.
In a May 2021 report, the Pennsylvania Capital-Star reported on testimony that Jay Delaney, president of the Pennsylvania Fire Chiefs Association, gave before the Senate’s Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee. Delaney, the Capital-Star reported, said that in 1970, Pennsylvania had about 300,000 volunteer firefighters. That number fell by 50 percent by 1985, he went on, and stood last year at 38,000.
Moreover, Rishel recalled, when he joined the department 26 years ago, the average age of Shenango’s firefighters was in the 30s. Now it is in the 60s, with two of the top five responders checking in at 73 and 74 years old.
“That’s a scary statistic of where the fire service is going and how we’re dealing with it,” he said.
BEING WATCHED
Facing such hurdles, there’s little doubt that other similarly strapped volunteer departments will be watching closely to see how Shenango’s approach works out.
“I don’t feel like I’m under the spotlight,” Kuczynski said, “but I do believe that the township is under the spotlight to see if this program will work. Individually, it’s not a spotlight on everyone, as far as who can and can’t do what. It will be more on the fire department’s name going forth.
“I think the community will most likely have to warm up to it a little bit. But once we get out there, and if we hire more guys later on, I think it would be a giant bonus.”
Crawford, who had volunteered with Shenango from 2006-11, recalls that the department had “probably double” the number of volunteers then as it has now. He also believes Shenango’s move to part-timers could be a bellwether for other departments.’
“They’re on the forefront in this area,” he said. “They merged with South New Castle, and now they’re turning to staffing. A lot of other departments are looking at, ‘Hey we need to do this stuff, too.’
“They can be a leader in it and say, ‘We’ll tell you how we did it and guide you through it and see how it goes.’”
Speaking of mergers, Rishel sees that, in addition to paid firefighters, as a potential wave of the future as well.
“I’m still a huge advocate of trying to merge and make acquisitions as far as cleaning up some of these jurisdictions and trying to save taxpayers money,” he said. “You don’t need all the fire departments that we have in this county.”
Baker sees the wisdom in mergers, but isn’t sure the idea will be widely embraced.
“I can see it going either way,” said Baker, who already was a Shenango volunteer and who works full time at Dairy Farmers of America in New Wilmington. “A lot of departments are pretty prideful and wouldn’t want to go for the merger. But at the end of the day, you have to do what makes sense for your municipality and your people.”
On Day One of his time as a paid firefighter, he was getting a first-hand lesson in working for the greater good.
“We’re going over reporting, all the different things you have to do for different incidents,” he said. “It can make your eyes hurt after a while.”
