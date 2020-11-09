Shenango's Medvit wins cross country gold medal

HERSHEY — Shenango High cross country standout Carmen Medvit captured gold Saturday.
Medvit posted a time of 20:16 to win the PIAA Class 1A championship. Reynolds’ Hannah Wagner was close behind in second in 20:22.
The event was held at Parkview Cross Country Course in the Hershey GIANT Center Complex.
The Mohawk girls cross country program scored a program first. The Lady Warriors finished second in the Class 1A team standings. It marked the first time in program history Mohawk’s team had posted a second-place effort.
Penns Valley won the team title with 37 points and the Lady Warriors took second with 63. Wilmington was third with 90 tallies.
The Lady Greyhounds’ Grace Mason captured third place in the Class 1A girls race in 20:25.
Shenango’s Christian Maxwell finished 26th in the Class 1A boys race in 17:58.
