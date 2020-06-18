A Shenango Township woman was killed and her father critically injured when the van she was driving struck a tree Wednesday on Frew Mill Road.
The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox was identified as Denise Houk, 63, of 3845 County Line Road. Members of the Shenango Area Fire District used a Hurst tool to cut the driver's side door to extricate her, according to fire chief David Rishel.
Anthony Spagnola, 87, who lived with his daughter, was flown to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital. Shenango police reported that his condition Wednesday night was serious but stable. No further information was available about his condition Thursday. Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson said her father was a passenger in the car.
The accident occurred around 2:25 p.m. when the van went off the east side of the road, about 100 yards from the entrance of the former Youth Development Center.
Johnson said Houk was taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. He said he believes Houk had an underlying medical issue that caused the accident, but he determined she died from internal blunt force trauma injuries she suffered as a result of the accident.
He said no autopsy will be performed.
The accident was investigated by the Shenango Township police.
Rishel said the road was closed for about 45 minutes until the accident scene was cleared. Houk's vehicle was towed.
