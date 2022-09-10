Shenango Township supervisors have had enough.
At their regular meeting Thursday, they voted unanimously to pursue a conservatorship of the Lawrence Village Plaza, a once-vibrant but now more than half-empty shopping center supervisors say is derelict on taxes and flush with code violations.
“We’ve gone around and around with regard to the conditions at the plaza,” Supervisor Brandon Rishel said. “We truthfully don’t feel that there is any headway being made.”
He then motioned that a conservatorship process against the plaza be initiated, and that proposal that was passed unanimously.
However, solicitor Lou Perrotta explained Friday, don’t look for the township to be running the plaza show just yet.
“We have to initiate conservatorship with a filing with the prothonotary’s office,” he said. “Once that filing is presented and served upon the owner, they have the opportunity to respond. So it will depend on the timing that it is served and the response given as far as when or if the township might become the conservator.”
A conservatorship will not make the township the owner of the property. According to the U.S. Treasury Department, conservatorship is “the legal process in which a person or entity is appointed to establish control and oversight of a Company to put it in a sound and solvent condition. In a conservatorship, the powers of the Company’s directors, officers, and shareholders are transferred to the designated Conservator.”
Moreover, Rishel said earlier this year, any money the township spends on managing the plaza during a conservatorship would have to be reimbursed before the property owner would make any proceeds from the property.
The supervisors have been tight-lipped about the idea since they first floated it in February, and remained guarded Thursday in their follow-up comments.
“We don’t have a lot to say about this right now,” Supervisor Frank Augustine said, “but we’ve put a lot of hours into this, and a lot of thought.”
Rishel added that there have been times the supervisors felt they were making progress, “but then we get years behind again. We’re not making any headway, and sometimes things have to get worse before they get better.”
The decline of the plaza had already begun when North Carolina resident Chip Harrup purchased it for $2.3 million in 2017.
Sporting goods store Dunham’s had relocated to Union Township in 2016, and longtime tenant Gallie’s Hallmark shut its doors shortly thereafter. PNC Bank soon followed by closing its plaza branch, and later T&M Hardware relocated to Giant Eagle’s former store on New Butler Road. However, the biggest blow likely came in 2019 when Kmart closed. The chain had signed a five-year lease with Harrup in 2017, and continued to pay on it until it expired in February of this year, which shut off yet another revenue source.
In Decemeber 2021, supervisors expressed their concerns that the pending expiration of the Kmart lease would only make a difficult situation worse, and in their February meeting, they proposed the possibility of conservatorship.
Two months later, they announced that they had halted approval of any new occupancy permits until the owners paid over $240,000 in back taxes and remedied more than 150 code and safety violations.
Rishel said after Thursday’s meeting that he was not aware that any taxes had been paid, and that the plaza remained on the county’s Sept. 29 tax sale list. However, Rishel noted in May that the plaza has been on that list before, and each time, the owners pay just enough of the back taxes to have it removed.
As for the code violations, at least three citations have been filed since June with District Judge Richard S. Russo against corporate owner Home Storage Plus, LLC. The corporation pleaded guilty to summary offices of weeds and electrical systems hazards in June, paying fines of $145.25 and $195.25, respectively. The court is still awaiting a plea in an August filing of grading and drainage violations.
“They pleaded guilty to each citation, paid the assessed fines, but have failed to make remediations,” Rishel said.
