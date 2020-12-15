Shenango up for River of the Year

The Shenango River is one of the five finalists for Pennsylvania's River of the Year contest.
The 82-mile Shenango River is joined by the Buffalo Creek, Lehigh River, Loyalhanna Creek and Tunkhannock Creek as the other finalists. The contest held nominations earlier this fall. Nominations were based on each waterway’s conservation needs and successes, as well as celebration plans if the nominee is voted 2021 River of the Year. In cooperation with DCNR, selection of public voting choices is overseen by the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers (POWR).
"Never has the value of our wealth of waterways shined brighter than during this pandemic as people in unprecedented numbers are being drawn to Pennsylvania’s river and streams and the natural refuge they supply,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “Much more than a public vote gauging popularity, this annual competition builds community support around our rivers and streams, putting them in the public limelight. All have truly unique attributes, offer incredible recreational opportunities, and offer significant boosts to local economies.”
Voting for the state's favorite waterway opened Monday and runs through 5 p.m. Jan. 22. Voting can be done online at http://pariveroftheyear.org/2021-river-of-the-year/vote-for-a-2021-river-of-the-year/.
Presented annually since 1983, this year’s 2020 designation was awarded to the Lackawanna River. After a waterway is chosen for the annual honor, local groups implement a year-round slate of activities and events to celebrate the river, including a paddling trip, or sojourn. The organization nominating the winning river will receive a $10,000 leadership grant from DCNR to help fund River of the Year activities.
For details on the River of the Year program, visit www.pariveroftheyear.org.
