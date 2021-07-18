The Shenango Township supervisors will soon begin planning for what the next 20 years of development looks like in the township.
At its monthly meeting Thursday, the three supervisors unanimously voted to work on a draft zoning ordinance. The first step, solicitor Louis Perrotta explained, includes advertising about the work which will then take place over the next 180 days.
"This zoning book is either your saving grace or your nightmare for every single resident of Shenango Township," supervisor Brandon Rishel said. "It's the only book you open up every single day and read the three names on the front cover and you either hate them, or most of the time hate them, for what's in there."
The last time the township's zoning ordinances were updated was 20 years ago. Much has changed since, like regulations on fracking wells or conditional use requests for solar panel farms.
"The biggest thing is we have to do it," supervisor Al Burick III said. "Twenty years ago, there are a lot of uses that exist now that didn't exist 20 years ago that we have to address."
When a draft version is completed, it will be on display at the township building and a public hearing will occur. There will also be discussion at monthly meetings in the coming months, too.
Also at Thursday's meeting, the supervisors approved the installation of nine streetlights, a project that was to happen last year but was delayed because of COVID-19. They also approved the Shenango Area Fire District to use township grounds for a Flashover Recognition and Survival Training through the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy with a live burn on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12.
While Shenango is the host, other county fire companies will take part in the training.
Trick or treat time was also set for 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.