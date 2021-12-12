Shenango Township is taking steps to make its side of a dangerous intersection a little safer.
It will install an additional electronic warning sign just west of the Route 422-Route 388 crossroads, an area that divides Shenango from Slippery Rock Township and one that has been the scene of multiple accidents, many of them fatal or near-fatal.
On April 19, Shenango Area School District Superintendent Dr. Mike Schreck was seriously injured when a tractor-trailer plowed into the rear of his vehicle at the intersection. That accident prompted officials from both townships, as well as the Lawrence County commissioners, to seek help from PennDOT in making the intersection safer.
PennDOT commissioned a study and, in June, sent a letter with recommendations for steps that Slippery Rock Township should take. Shenango officials said at the time that they did not receive a letter addressed to them, only a copy of the correspondence sent to Slippery Rock.
“We are installing a 48-inch, solar-powered ‘Traffic Signal Ahead’ sign on 422, just west of the 388 intersection as something we can try to do to alert people to that intersection and that traffic signal, where we’ve had so many accidents,” Supervisor Albert Burick III reported.
Supervisor Brandon Rishel added that Shenango also is working with Slippery Rock Township to add a similar sign on that municipality’s side of the intersection.
The intersection is controlled by a traffic light, and 1,000 feet before vehicles reach it on either side, there is an electronic, overhead sign warning that a traffic signal looms ahead.
“With the number of the accidents we’ve had at this point, and the lack of influence we’ve had from the state doing anything to change it,” Rishel said, “we feel that we have no other option than to get involved with it.”
Rishel said that the township’s new sign would be installed 2,000 feet west of the intersection and would have amber flashing lights around it.
“We’ve reached out to the state in every way to try to make adjustments to this intersection and to try to help with the life and safety of everybody in our community,” Rishel said. “We’ve had very little input from the state, other than pedestrian safety, which the last thing I want to do as an elected officials is to tell somebody to walk across that intersection
“We’re not saying that this is the end-all, fix-all, but we figure we have to do something, and this is at least a start and meets what we can do, financially.”
The intersection is also one of five at which the township will be installing generator adapter kits for existing traffic signals. Other signals to receive the kits will be the ones at Route 422 and Giant Eagle Plaza, Old Princeton Road and Route 65, and the Route 422-Route 65 interchange ramps.
“That way,” Burick said, “if there’s a power outage, we can plug in a generator and those lights will be operational. We won’t have to put a police officer in harm’s way, directing traffic.”
A little further south on Route 65, atop the hill just past Lawrence Village Plaza, the township is planning to take further safety measures.
“We’ve had numerous issues — I think it’s 14 at this time — on 65 at the Dollar General and Dairy Queen with cars going over the hill at Dollar General off of 65,” Rishel said. “It has been repeatedly over the last three years.
“I have 26 years in the fire department; I don’t know what changed in the last three years, but something drastically has. We had a car go from Dollar General and land upside down into the plaza.”
Most of the accidents, Rishel added, involved impaired or distracted drivers.
To address the matter, the township will add a 36-inch “Turn Ahead” sign with an illuminated LED board. Some of the business owners in the area have asked for stronger measures, such as guard rails and Jersey barriers, Rishel said, but the township can’t do that.
“That can cause more injuries to a person who would go off the road there, and put the township into more liability,” he said. “We’re trying to work with these two traffic issues (Route 65 and the 422-388 intersection) as much as we can, but there’s only so much we can do.
“These are state roads … and the state did come up a few months ago and replaced ‘Turn Ahead' signs with bigger signs, and they’ve done a couple other things, but it just hasn’t made a huge change.”
