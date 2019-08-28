Two bids for Shenango Township’s sewer project were opened during the Lawrence County commissioners meeting Tuesday.
“This was a project that the township supervisors really wanted to give the assistance to their residents,” said Doniele Russell, deputy director of community development.
Dave Prestopine, the county’s chief deputy controller, opened the bids from Advanced Contracting Inc. totaling $88,750, and DJ Hannon & Sons Inc. totaling $58,930.
The project will install new sewer laterals for 16 low-to-moderate income homeowners within the township. Those residences met the income and occupancy qualifications set forth, such as single- family homes must make $21,000 or below while a two family home must make $24,000 or below.
“Shenango Township sent out questionnaires to the residents in 2016,” Russell said. “We interviewed them to make sure that they complied with all of the federal regulations.”
The commissioners voted to table the bids in order for Planning and Community Development to review them more thoroughly.
“We will contact all of the homeowners to let them know who the low bid is, and they will be given three days to either concur or withdraw from the program,” Russell said.
The township received an allocation of $94,828 from the Community Development Block Grant in 2016, which it chose to use entirely for this project.
The county oversees the CDBG funds for all municipalities except for the city of New Castle, Ellwood City, Shenango Township and Union Township, which are known as direct entitlement communities, according to Chairman Dan Vogler.
“Their local officials decide where they’re going to allocate those Community Development Block Grant dollars,” Vogler said. “We (the commissioners) simply serve as the administrators.”
According to Russell, the project is expected begin in September and October and finish no later than December.
Russell says another mailer will be sent out to residents to see if they fall into the low-to-moderate income threshold to become a part of the sewer project.
