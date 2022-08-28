PITTSBURGH — PennDOT District 11 announced a lane restriction on Union Valley Road (Route 2012) in Shenango Township will begin Monday.
Crews from Lindy Paving will conduct embankment work Union Valley Road between Savannah Road and Snake Run Road, weather permitting. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through mid-September. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed.
PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information, contact Patrick Gray at (330) 501-6670.
