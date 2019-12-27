BY NANCY LOWRY
NEW CASTLE NEWS
A small tax increase approved this week by Shenango Township supervisors was the first in 10 years.
At a special meeting on Thursday afternoon, the supervisors unanimously approved a $3,708,079 budget for 2020. Property tax millage was set at 2.8 mills — up 0.4 of a mill.
“We were considering a per capita tax and light tax,” said supervisor Albert Burick III, who is also township secretary/treasurer. “But we abolished those and the money we needed had to come from somewhere,”
Burick said the increase, the first since 2010, will raise taxes by $40 if a person’s home is assessed at $100,000, or $20 per year if the home is assessed at $50,000.
“I think that we’re doing well to raise taxes only every 10 years,” he said.
Burick added that the adopted budget will be placed on the township website www.shenangotownship.org.
At the 20-minute special meeting, Burick said, the supervisors reviewed the 104-page budget which had been on display at the township building for a month. He said only one resident came in to review it.
“We don’t plan to do anything big in the coming year,” he said. “Most of our roads are in good shape following our improvement plan.”
He said the township spend almost $3 million over the past three years to fix its roads. He said the supervisors plan to continue their maintenance program.
“We will continue improvements to the park and plan to purchase a new police cruiser next year. Otherwise everything will continue as it has been,” he said.
Burick also noted that the township employees will get their contract-negotiated raises. This includes seven full-time and three part-time police officers; four full-time and two part-time public works employees, two full-time and one part-time office workers, including him, a full time emergency management/planning director and two part-time code officers.
The supervisors will hold their reorganizational meeting at noon on Jan. 6.
