Shenango Township's supervisors took the first steps of placing a conservatorship on the Lawrence Village Plaza.
A writ of summons was filed against the owner of the beleaguered shopping center, Dennis "Chip" Harrup, to officially start the conservatorship process. Last month, the supervisors voted to proceed with conservatorship plans, which would legally appoint a person or entity to control and oversee it to put it in a more solvent condition.
In a conservatorship, the Treasure Department notes, the powers of the company’s directors, officers, and shareholders are transferred to the designated conservator.
On Friday, Harrup said he has not be served the summons yet. In September, he accused the supervisors of sabotaging his efforts to revitalize the plaza. In 2019, he brought on partner Wes Edwards as manager of the LLC that controls the plaza while Harrup was a silent partner.
Edwards in March filed for bankruptcy for the LLC. Harrup since has tried to refinance to remove Edwards as partner, but Harrup said the township's efforts of conservatorship hurt his chances of arranging financing.
"There's nothing I can do about it and they know it," Harrup said Friday, adding he will fight the conservatorship petition in court if it were to come to fruition.
He also said there is no other update regarding the transfer of the LLC and that since he's not the controlling owner, he cannot do anything regarding the plaza, stating the supervisors know this, but continue to "slander him."
The supervisors have been frustrated with the lack of development at the plaza, unpaid back taxes and the more than 150 code violations at the property, with more filed Friday in district court.
“Whether we move forward with the petition or not, that is something that we will discuss,” solicitor Lou Perrotta said. “Anything other than that is subject to attorney-client privilege.”
In other business, the supervisors agreed to approve a land development plan from A&T Enterprises to build a vehicle inspection station at the corner of U.S. Route 422 and Hoover Road. The project is set to begin at the beginning of November.
They also agreed to advertise, and set up a public meeting, for an amended zoning ordinance, which would allow solar that produces electricity back onto the grid in the industrial zoning district.
It was announced $129,394 was received in Community Development Block Grant funding, which will be used for American with Disabilities Act improvements to the township building.
The township fire department announced they have some smoke detectors and smoke detector batteries, in a limited supply, in case any resident needs them. The supervisors also agreed to approve to create the Shenango Township Pickleball Association. Supervisor Frank Augustine will be the supervisor representative.
