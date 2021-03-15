BY DAN IRWIN
Spring cleaning has begun in Shenango Township.
At their monthly meeting Thursday, supervisors tentatively set the first week of May as clean-up week, and promised more details at their April gathering.
In the meantime, they’ve decided to rid themselves of a couple no-longer-wanted items as well, unanimously putting in motion processes to address residents who have failed to connect to municipal sewer and water lines, or who have neglected the maintenance of their properties.
The supervisors approved a motion to have township solicitor Lou Perrotta begin placing liens on the homes of residents who have not hooked up to the water and sewer project, and to enable him to take any other necessary legal action.
Residents notified of action being taken against them will have 30 days to respond to Perrotta’s office.
“We have an ordinance that has been passed before any of us were even in office,” Supervisor Brandon Rishel said. “In that ordinance, it states that we only have 60 days from the day of the connection. Because of the pandemic, because of everything that’s gone on, we’ve given over two years.
“So the reality is, we are well beyond the point of trying to work with people. I don’t think any more letters from the township are going to do any good at this point. It’s time to get legal involved, and it’s time to start the lien process.”
The township won’t be fining those who have not connected, nor do supervisors expect that a lien will result in immediate, across-the-board compliance. It does, however, guarantee the eventual connection of all homes, as it will force them to be hooked up before any future sale or refinancing of the home can take place.
“At that time,” Rishel said, “they would have to connect, and they would have to pay the penalties at the closing.”
Supervisor Frank Augustine noted that the water and sewer utilities invested more than $20 million in Shenango Township by installing their lines, with the expectation of receiving 800 more customers.
“We’re not close yet,” Rishel said. “Hopefully, every single person will hook up, and not one lien will be placed. But that’s not reality at this point because we’ve been told that there are some people who simply are not going to do it.”
The supervisors also agreed to advertise their upcoming consideration and planned adoption of the International Property Maintenance Code.
The model code, according to Business Network International, “regulates the minimum maintenance requirements for existing residential and commercial buildings … (It) establishes minimum standards for structural conditions, lighting, ventilation, sanitation, and fire safety (and) provides requirements for continued use and maintenance of building elements, site conditions, swimming pools, plumbing, mechanical, electrical and fire protection systems in existing residential and nonresidential structures.”
It’s a document, Supervisor Albert Burick III noted after the meeting, that already has been adopted by the City of New Castle, as well as Union and Neshannock townships.
“In real estate, property values are the most important thing to most people,” Burick said. “Ensuring you keep your property value is really important. No one wants that one derelict house in the neighborhood to keep your property down.”
Augustine noted that the current board of supervisors has made it a priority to strengthen the township’s infrastructure, including its roads and parks.
“One of the other things is just property maintenance,” he added.
Rishel said that the code does not have to be adopted in its entirety.
“We can look at, break it down as far as the individual needs of our community, and omit the parts we don’t feel we need,” he said. “We have a lot more work to do on what’s going to be out there.
“But I truly, truly believe that we’re at a point in our community that we have a lot of certain things that it needs to be there for.”
