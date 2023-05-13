Now the home team is up.
A proposed merger of South New Castle Borough and Shenango Township will be on the November ballot in both municipalities, and a majority of voters in each place must approve it for the consolidation to take place.
South New Castle hosted a pair of informational meetings — one last year, one last month — almost exclusively attended by borough residents seeking information and asking questions.
Now Shenango taxpayers will have the same opportunity. The township supervisors at their meeting Thursday set a gathering for 6 p.m. July 18 at the municipal building and approved the advertising of that announcement.
However, if Shenango folks are expecting to hear anything that is going to rock their world, Supervisor Brandon Rishel indicated that they should lower their expectations.
“South New Castle Borough merging with Shenango Township has no negative or positive financial impact on Shenango Township taxpayers,” Rishel said. “They (SNCB residents) will lower their taxes; their millage will actually go down. They would have all the same ordinances, all the same tax structure, all the same services.
“Their money that they’re paying in with their Earned Income Tax, their property tax, when you calculate it all out, it’s basically a wash. There’s no positive impact tax-wise and there’s no negative impact tax-wise (for Shenango residents).”
Still, he added, a merger could offer the township itself some additional opportunities.
“As far as long-term stability, there are a lot of benefits for Shenango Township to have a higher population count,” he said. “There are a lot of extra benefits if we can continue to increase the population size.”
The supervisors also approved advertising for the passage of an ordinance that will enable the merger question to be put on the ballot. The borough will be passing an identical ordinance.
The supervisors also:
•Announced that the township’s annual spring cleanup will run from Monday through Friday. Residents are allowed to put out one bulk item and up to 20 bags on their regular garbage night at no extra charge.
•Reported that the township’s newly formed pickleball association has raised nearly $5,000 for the repair and maintenance of the courts at the municipal park. Memberships, which are $25 for residents and $35 for nonresidents, have raised $1,990. Signs advertising local businesses have raised $3,000, for a total of $4,990.
•Told residents that a glass recycling collection will take place July 15-20 at the Lawrence County courthouse. Acceptable items include glass bottles of all colors, jugs and jars. All must be emptied. Items that will not be accepted include cut glass, glass bakeware, mirrors, porcelain and ceramics, stemware, light bulbs, televisions, window glass and other materials including recyclables.
•Said state Rep. Marla Brown will host a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. July 20 at the township municipal building.
•Approved an annual contribution of $6,225 to the New Castle Area Transit Authority. Contributions from each county municipality enable the authority to receive federal matching funds.
•Approved a stormwater management plan tied to the redevelopment of the Sheetz convenience store and gas station at the intersection of routes 422 and 388. Supervisors had tabled action on the plan in April because of certain concerns, but said Thursday that a letter from the engineer reported that all of these items had been addressed. Sheetz plans to raze the existing facility and replace it with a larger, 6,132-square-foot version. Demolition is expected to begin in September, with the new store opening in February.
