Shenango Township may be moving closer to assuming control of Lawrence Village Plaza.
However, after listing the matter as a “discussion item” on their Wednesday night meeting agenda, the supervisors opted not to talk about it.
Frustrated with the mostly empty state of the declining 1960s-era shopping center, the supervisors in February unanimously voted to petition the courts to grant them conservatorship of the property. The move would allow the township to assume management and marketing capabilities that the supervisors say the plaza owners themselves have failed to aggressively pursue.
Still, when it came time Wednesday for a scheduled update, the supervisors put the ball in solicitor Lou Perrotta’s court, and Perrotta would say only that, “The heat is on. We are trying to define certain deficiencies, and at the appropriate time, we’ll move forward and commence action.”
Still, the plaza isn’t the only thing the township has its eyes on. Leaves are on its radar as well.
The supervisors ratified the $4,200 purchase of a 1998 ODB Leaf Collector and Collection Box from Robensia Borough in Berks County.
“We priced new leaf collectors without the bins, and we were getting bids of $60,000, $80,000 dollars,” Supervisor Brandon Rishel said. “We just happened to see this one pop up on Municibid. We want to make sure it’s a tool that will be utilized by the community correctly and that we’re going to get enough use out of it before we spend that kind of money.”
However, residents shouldn’t expect the township to be making rounds this fall to pick up their leaves.
“We’re not looking to get into the leaf collection business like some other municipalities,” Rishel said. “This is to try to help our stormwater. We have a lot of issues with leaves clogging our cross pipes and catch basins. This is to try to be preventive to stop some of the flood damage that goes on.”
The supervisors also:
•Reminded residents that the annual spring cleanup is scheduled for May 2 through May 6. Each resident may place up to 20 bags and one bulk item at the curb on the night before their regular garbage pickup day.
•Called the township’s annual Easter egg hunt a success, reporting that more than 300 children turned out for Tuesday’s event at the township park.
•Approved spending $14,392 to ISV US to upfit a recently purchased police interceptor. The vehicle replaces one that was taken out of service after being involved in a traffic accident.
•Approved spending $8,345.85 to Rally Specialists to upfit the fire department’s command vehicle.
•Approved a policy governing the use of police body cameras, which have been ordered and are expected to arrive soon.
•Heard a report from Shenango Area Fire District Chief Dave Rishel that his department responded to 188 calls in the first quarter of 2022, including 66 in March. Of the March calls, just 17 were for fires or vehicle accidents. The rest were for EMS.
•Announced the resumption of a quarterly online newsletter. The spring edition has been posted on the township website.
•Said that a new township map — the first since 2004 — has been created, paid for by advertisers. It will be sent out to all residents over the next few months.
•Established a nonrefundable $500 fee for appeals of violations of the International Property Maintenance Code, a portion of which was adopted at the supervisors’ March meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.