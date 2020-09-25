The future of Shenango Area School District's indoor sports facility remains uncertain.
The school board narrowly approved tabling more than $4 million in contracts to construct the building.
At the start of Monday's meeting, board members John Colella and Jeana Colella objected to the motion to approve the four contracts due to procedural disagreements.
When the contracts first went before the board in July, they were denied by a 4 to 4 vote. Subsequently, the board's building and grounds committee asked the bidders to extend the legitimacy of their bids for 60 days in the event the board reconsidered and voted on them again. The bidders agreed.
The Colellas argued the committee acted without authority to request the extension and the decision should have been voted on by the entire board. They requested the contracts be tabled.
John Colella, Jeana Colella, Merle Glass, Monica Rich and Sam Biasucci voted yes while Denise Palkovich, Michael Miloser, Randy Angelucci and Al Burick voted no.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck suspects the board will vote at a future special meeting to potentially go back out to bid for the building services essentially nullifying the previous bids.
The previously denied and now-tabled contracts were from:
•GEM Building Contractors and Development, Inc. of Neshannock for general construction totaling $3,183,493
•Hranec Sheetmetal, Inc. for HVAC of Uniontown for construction totaling $414,000
•D.J. Hannon and Sons, Inc. of New Castle for plumbing totaling $228,105
•Penn-Ohio Electric Company for electrical totaling $392,000
The four contracts total $4,217,598.
During its Sept. 16 meeting, the board awarded a $1,207,190.33 bid to FieldTurf to both design and construct an outdoor turf field. The recently completed field hosted the Wildcats' first two varsity football games this season.
It passed with a 6 to 2 vote. Rich and Biasucci also voted no. John Colella and Jeana Colella had not yet been elected.
Early estimates for the two-pronged project totaled approximately $4.9 million.
If the proposed contracts are approved, the complete complex is expected to cost upwards of $5.4 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.