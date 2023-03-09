Shenango swimming under the sea with 'Mermaid'

Oven mitts and Bob Marley have become Antonio George’s muses.

Cast as Sebastian the crab in Shenango High School’s production of “The Little Mermaid,” Antonio finds the mitts help him envision himself as a crab with claws.

“It makes me think deep about being a crab,” he joked.

And Marley?

He helps Antonio perfect the Jamaican accent of King Triton’s advisor and court composer.

Antonio and the rest of Shenango’s cast go under the sea Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the musical based on Disney’s 1989 animated film and the classic Hans Christian Andersen story about a mermaid who gives up her voice to find true love on dry land.

Director Samantha Leali said the show was a “natural fit” for her group of actors and promised some special surprises and “Disney magic” as part of the production.

Choreographer Kelly Krawchyk added that because the original Disney characters were cartoons, some movements in the scripts — such as an actor “diving underwater and swimming away” — had to be reimagined.

“It’s going to be a really fun show, and it’s a story and music that the kids all know and love,” Krawchyk added.

Yet, doing a story that many are familiar with had its challenges, according to the cast.

“I think everyone has the story ingrained in their minds, so there were some expectations we have to live up to,” noted Zach Chrobak, who plays Ariel’s father, King Triton.

Hunter Hohn, who portrays Prince Eric, remembers watching the film version a lot as a child because Ariel was his sister’s favorite princess.

“It’s been a lot of fun, especially getting into my character. Eric’s a bit different, he’s very awkward and kind of a weird guy,” Hunter laughed.

Jordyn DeSalvo, cast in the title role, noted that for her the biggest challenge was the show’s second act. After Ariel gives her voice to the sea witch Ursula in exchange for human legs, “I have to act with my body. I can’t be heard. I can’t talk or sing, because I’ve got no voice.”

As for Ursula, Angalina DePaolo promises she’s put her own spin on the classic villainess.

“I love that I get to be such a big personality and create my own Ursula,” she said.

Noting that the senior leads are the last students who worked with the late Shenango director Paul Angelucci — who died in 2021 — Leali said her mentor is still very much a part of the show.

“These are the last of Paul’s kids,” she said. “But we’re still Team Angelucci and we know he’s helping steer us from above.”

