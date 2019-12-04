Shenango swears in new board members District to institute delinquent tax collection

Shenango Area School District swore in recently elected members as well as appointed new chair people during their monthly meeting Tuesday night.
Board members Randy Angelucci, Sam B. Biasucci, Albert Burick Jr. and Merle A. Glass were reelected while Jeana Colella and John Colella replace former members Brandon Reamer and Andrea Keyser.
The six were sworn in by Magisterial District Senior Judge David Rishel.
All members agreed to defend the Constitution of the nation and the Commonwealth as well as uphold the duties of their office before taking their seats to elect a new president and vice president of the board.
Glass was elected board president by a unanimous vote. Denise Palkovich was elected vice president by a unanimous vote.
Palkovich was formerly the president.
A news release provided earlier in the day by Superintendent Michael Schreck outlined the board's explanation in entering into a contract with Portnoff Law Associates of King of Prussia to collect delinquent taxes beginning in the 2019 tax year during the board's November meeting.
"The Shenango Board of Directors wanted to give ample notice to community members of Shenango Township and South New Castle Borough in order to prevent additional legal fees for delinquent taxpayers," the release reads. "In the event that a property owner is delinquent in 2019, please do not discard any mailings from Portnoff Law Associates."
All previous years will still be collected by the Lawrence County Tax Claim Office.
Recently-elected board member John Colella spoke about his opposition to the contract during public comment during the Nov. 11 meeting.
"Turning over the collection of the taxes, I think, is a bad move," he said.
The school currently has $500,000 in unpaid taxes, according to Biasucci.
"I don't see the advantage of giving somebody else the ability to collect our taxes and penalize the people in the community because like Bobby (Davis) said, a lot of these people just don't have the money to pay for it," John Colella said.
"People don't pay their taxes to invest the money into other things," said Davis. "People don't pay their taxes because they don't have the money to pay them."
Davis said he hoped the board turned down the resolution with the law firm.
"I think we need to keep it here in Lawrence County," said Davis.
Davis was a member of the board for 20 years.
"Each delinquent property owner will receive a notice setting forth the balance due," according to the release. "Shenango Area School District urges property owners who have not yet paid their delinquent school real estate taxes to contact Portnoff Law Associates promptly upon receipt of the notice to avoid additional charges."
Three resolutions in relational to the contract set forth in November were all passed with an 8 to 1 vote. Denise Palkovich voted no.
"It is the goal of the Shenango Board of Directors to treat all property owners fairly but look to find additional avenues to collect school taxes in a timely manner," the release reads.
In other news:
•Luke O'Hara's status was changed from a boys' eighth-grade basketball coach to a boys' ninth-grade basketball coach.
•Bryan Chieze was hired as the boys' eighth-grade basketball coach.
•Kris Stalma was hired as a custodian.
•The Conservation Club will offer a skiing/tubing trip to Peek 'n Peak Resort on Jan. 18, 2020, with no cost to the district was approved.
•The Spanish Club to offer a trip to Station Square for the Gateway Clipper Spanish Language and Culture Cruise on May 26, 2020, at no cost to the district was approved.
•Rob Heath, Meredith Allen, Rachel Guy and Michelle Whiting will attend the Pennsylvania Educational Technology Expo and Conference in Pittsburgh on Feb. 24-25, 2020, at a cost of $1,290 to the district for registration, substitute pay and use of a school van was approved.
•Ronna Pindel to take an unpaid leave beginning Jan. 2, 2020, through Feb. 13, 2020, was approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.