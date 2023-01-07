Shenango bids farewell to longtime public servant Shenango Township bid a fond and official farewell to a longtime public servant Monday.

Things in Shenango Township leadership remained pretty much the same for 2023 after supervisors held their annual reorganization meeting Monday.

Frank Augustine was re-elected as chairman of the supervisors, Brandon Rishel was elected vice chairman and Albert Burick III retained his duties as township secretary.

Augustine and Rishel will serve as roadmasters, as needed.

Supervisors will continue to meet at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, except in July, when they will convene at noon July 13 in the township park.

Attorney Lou Perrotta remains the township’s solicitor, and Brittany McGuire its assistant secretary.

Among the other retentions were Justin Data as township zoning officer and emergency management coordinator, Darrin Cwynar as the police department’s officer in charge and Burick as the right-to-know officer.

The Shenango Township Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month, and zoning hearing board meetings will be scheduled as needed at 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month.

The township park board will meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of each month, beginning March 20 and ending Oct. 16. The lone exception will be a Wednesday, June 20 meeting.

