Shenango Township supervisors are hoping to finalize and adopt a new zoning map and ordinance for the municipality by the end of the year.
The supervisors hosted the first of two scheduled public hearings Friday.
Solicitor Lou Perrotta said the map and ordinance presented at the meetings will not necessarily be the final version the supervisors will vote on, as the township will take any communication from residents into consideration before adopting the final map.
The current proposed map and ordinance was worked on and approved by both the Shenango Township and Lawrence County planning commissions.
The current zoning districts in the township are: A-1 agricultural district, R-1 rural residential district, R-2 suburban residential district, R-3 urban residential district, R-4 multifamily residential district, C-1 community commercial district, C-2 highway commercial district, M-1 general industrial district and I-P industrial park district.
The proposed new zoning districts would be R-1 rural residential district, R-2 single family residential district, R-3 multi-family residential district, PRD proposed residential district, C-1 general commercial district, NC neighborhood commercial district, I-1 light industrial district, S-C conservation district and a mining extraction overlay district.
Supervisor Brandon Rishel said some residents located in the former agriculture district will have concerns about what would be allowed in their new districts.
However, he said every allowable use that is under the current ordinance would be maintained, with some new extensions and additions to each district.
Perrotta said the state hasn’t given any official guidance or ruling regarding solar yet.
“It’s been up to the local level,” Perrotta said.
Under the proposed new ordinance, solar arrays would be outlined under the mining overlay district and the industrial district, though if a resident had a prior contract in another district, that would be honored.
Perrotta said certain procedures would have to be in place, which can be updated later on into the ordinance to address solar in the other districts, whether it be an individual looking to power their residence or someone looking to connect into the grid.
Rishel said the supervisors are trying to be protective of the taxpayers since solar arrays reach the end of their lifecycle in around 20 years.
Taxpayers often have to pay millions in abatements in order to have the hazardous materials removed.
The township will soon advertise for the second public hearing and will advertise the final draft document and map.
The supervisors want any comments submitted by Thanksgiving, as they would like to adopt the new map and ordinance by year’s end.
The proposed new zoning map and ordinance is viewable at shenangotownship.org for residents.
In other business, a concern was broached about truck traffic for quarry mining on Union Valley Road.
The supervisors said they would take her comments under advisement.
