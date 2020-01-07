Shenango supervisors hire officer to help with South New Castle coverage

The Shenango Township supervisors hired a police officer and discussed ways to increase development at its organizational meeting Monday afternoon.
The board — with Chairman Frank Augustine and vice-Chairman Brandon Rishel being named back to their posts — voted unanimously to approve the hiring of Morgan Hill as a full-time police officer. His hiring to a full-time position stems from the inter-municipal agreement for the township to provide police coverage to South New Castle Borough.
The board also discussed a new construction residential tax break. The supervisors said they will be in contact with the Shenango Area School District to discuss the plan.
“It would help incentivize someone to build new residential homes,” Rishel said, adding the thought is the tax break will spur growth in the township.
The township would have to abide by state law on how long of a tax abatement period is allowed.
Another incentive the board put in motion at its December meeting was the waiving of building permit fees. Now, residents wishing to build in the township will have to pay just a cent — pennies will be provided at the municipal building — for permits to build, with the exception of swimming pools, decks and fences. With the waived permit fees, there is still a penalty for residents building without permits — $250 for individuals and $500 for companies and manufacturers. After obtaining a building permit, inspection fees still apply.
The supervisors also approved meeting dates and times for 2020. The regular monthly meetings will take place at the municipal building at 1000 Willowbrook Road at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13, March 12, April 16, May 14, June 11, July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10, Oct. 8, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10. Supervisor Albert Burick brought up the idea of scheduling additional meetings to cover pressing needs that occur between the monthly dates. It was decided the board will meet four more times — once per quarter — on Tuesdays this year at 12:30 p.m. at the municipal building. Those dates are March 24, May 26, Aug. 25 and Nov. 24.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Augustine said of the added meetings.
The board set the following meeting times:
•The planning commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 4, Feb. 11, March 10, April 14, May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8, Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.
•The economic development committee will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, Aug. 10 (at 4 p.m.) and Sept. 14.
•The park board will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18, March 23, April 20, May 18 (flower planting), June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Nov. 2.
•Zoning hearings will take place as needed at 6 p.m. on Jan. 23, Feb. 27, March 26, April 23, May 28, June 25, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 29, Nov. 24 and Dec. 17.
In other business, the board:
•Designated the New Castle News for the publication of legal notices.
•Retained Burick as the township secretary, treasurer, representative to the Lawrence County League of Municipalities and as the chief administrative officer of the uniformed pension plan.
•Retained Denise Allwine as township secretary.
•Set pay for the secretary and treasurer positions.
•Retained Mary Gay as assistant township treasurer.
•Retained Rishel and Augustine as roadmasters as needed.
•Set pay for the roadmasters position.
•Retained Lou Perrotta as board solicitor.
•Retained Ryan Long as zoning solicitor.
•Retained William McConnell as special counsel.
•Retained RAR Engineering as township engineer.
•Retained R Thre3 Design as the alternate township engineer.
•Retained HRG as alternate township engineer.
•Retained Anthony Sbarra as sewage enforcement officer.
•Retained Thomas J. Maciarello as township payroll service.
•Retained Richardson Inspection Service as building inspector.
•Retained Justin Data as zoning officer.
•Appointed Berkheimer and Associates as earned income, LST and delinquent per capita tax collector.
•Appointed the Lawrence County Tax Claim as real estate transfer tax collector.
•Retained Bill Brown as township representative to the Lawrence County tax collection committee with Lauren Chappell as alternate.
•Retained Darrin Cwynar as officer in charge.
•Retained Justin Data as emergency management coordinator.
•Retained Adam Garczewski as the chairman of the township vacancy board for a one-year term ending on the first Monday of January 2021.
•Retained Augustine as the alternate representative to the Lawrence County League of Municipalities.
•Approved resolutions and December 2019 meeting minutes.
•Approved a payroll fund expense of $96,459.82.
•Approved a general fund expense of $3,056.83.
•Hired Dan Price and Jeremy Baeckell as temporary part-time employees of the planning department for a 90-day period for $12 an hour not to exceed 20 hours per week.
