Shenango superintendent undergoes surgery

Shenango Area School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck underwent surgery on Saturday morning, the school said in a statement.
“Dr. Schreck did well in surgery,” the school said in an update on Facebook on Saturday afternoon. “He is awake and talking! His son is coming home from the hospital to continue his recovery and healing with his family. Thank you again for the outpouring of prayers and support.”
The school also reported that Schreck signed “I love you” to his daughter and gave a thumbs-up to his mother and sisters on Friday evening.
In a special school board meeting on Friday night, Dr. Joseph McCormick was unanimously named the substitute superintendent for a term beginning that evening and not to exceed April 22, 2022. He will be paid $100 per day. McCormick is the district’s high school principal.
The board also approved Schreck for family medical/sick leave retroactive to April 19, the morning the SUV he was driving with his son was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer on Route 422 at the intersection of Route 388 in Shenango Township.
Schreck and his son, Aidan, were taken by medical helicopter to Pittsburgh hospitals after the crash. Dr. Schreck, who was first taken to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital, last week was described to be in critical condition. Aidan, who was at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, was listed as being in stable condition.
