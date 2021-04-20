County districts to show support for Schreck family School districts throughout Lawrence County are banding together with fundraisers and a special Blue and Gold Day on Friday in support of Shen…

A father and son remain hospitalized in Pittsburgh with serious injuries after their car was struck by a tractor-trailer Monday in a three-vehicle collision, Shenango Township police reported.

Shenango Area School District superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck, 50, and his 13-year-old son, Aidan, were flown to separate hospitals following the accident that occurred at 10:04 a.m on New Butler Road (Route 422) in Shenango Township, near the Slippery Rock township border.

The elder Schreck was first taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson, then flown by helicopter to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital, where he underwent surgery and evaluation. He then was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he is in critical condition and facing additional surgeries and treatment for severe injuries, according to a report by high school principal Dr. Joseph McCormick, a close coworker and friend of Schreck.

Aidan Schreck, a seventh grader in the Shenango district, suffered multiple injuries and is reported in stable condition in UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, McCormick said.

According to a scenario described by Shenango Township police, three vehicles were involved in the 10:04 a.m. collision at the intersection of State Roads (Route 388).

A township officer reported that a few cars had been stopped in line at a traffic signal there facing east, and as the light changed to green, the vehicles in line started to slowly proceed eastward. A tractor-trailer driven by Alfred Ball, 62, of Aultman, Pennsylvania, was approaching the intersection from behind, heading east, and crashed into Schreck's car, shoving it into a Nissan Versa hatchback SUV in front of his that was driven by Susan Mink, 69, of Pittsburgh.

The officer described what happened as "a domino effect."

"We believe that speed played a factor," he said.

Mink was taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where she was treated and released. The tractor-trailer driver did not report any injury, police said. His truck sustained minor to moderate damage and was towed for further investigation. The other two vehicles sustained heavy damage and also were towed.

Police reported that all occupants of the three vehicles were wearing seat belts.

The Shenango Township Fire District firefighters removed the driver's side door of Schreck's vehicle to more easily remove him from the car, police said.

A state police accident reconstruction team kept the road closed while it investigated the circumstances of the accident. The officer reported that the highway was closed for about 6 1/2 hours, during the accident response, removal and transporting of the victims and vehicles and the police accident reconstruction.

Multiple other agencies also responded to the incident, including the Slippery Rock Township Volunteer Fire Department and Medevac and McGonigle ambulance companies. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control because it is a state highway, allowing the fire departments to leave the scene.

The investigation remains open, the officer said, and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

