Shenango Elementary School sixth graders are spreading holiday cheer to residents at the Rhodes Estates assisted living home through the school's art club.
The students painted Christmas-themed pictures on canvas and were sent to the residents at Rhodes Estates.
This is the first time the students have done this project.
School art and STEAM teacher Maria Bertucci and office/library clerk Kara Angelucci worked with the students on the paintings in the hopes of brightening up residents' rooms..
"The students came up with their own ideas and worked extremely hard to make them for as many residents as possible," Angelucci said.
The Shenango Art Club was started this school year by Bertucci for fifth and sixth graders.
